RHOBH Alum Says She Believes Diana Jenkins ‘Has A****** Tendencies’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 16, Diana Jenkins visited Garcelle Beauvais’ house. The new RHOBH personality shared that she believed she was not close to Beauvais because of her friendship with Sutton Stracke. She also revealed she hires “ghostbusters to cleanse the energy” of new places she visits.

While recording an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about Jenkins.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Diana Jenkins

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, alongside her guest co-host “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora, Arroyave discussed the fact that Jenkins seemed to want to befriend Garcelle Beauvais in season 12, episode 16. She shared that she has met Jenkins and asserted that “she was lovely.”

“I tend to be a decent judge of character of like when someone is easy to talk to and nice. And like she was really nice and great. And do I think she has a***** tendencies, yes. But do I think if you’re going to be a Housewife you have to be somewhat of an a*****? Yes. Like you’re not going to get cast if you aren’t an a*****,” asserted the former Bravo star.

She also suggested that she disapproved of Jenkins’ decision to hire “ghostbusters.”

“She has too much freaking money than she knows what to do with. Like if you are bringing ghostbusters to every place that you stay before you stay in it, you’ve got too much money,” stated Arroyave.

Sutton Stracke Shared Her Thoughts About Diana Jenkins

In season 12, episode 16, Sutton Stracke revealed that she had an issue with her co-stars after they did not react when Erika Jayne called her “a b**** f***** c***” while filming the season 11 reunion. Jenkins replied “but you are one” while laughing with Jayne. The 49-year-old also shared the reasons why she dislikes Stracke. During an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Stracke spoke about her relationship with Jenkins.

“I would think that she’s regretting, I would hope that she’s regretting how she’s treated me because I didn’t do anything to this woman,” said Stracke.

The fashion designer also noted that Jayne and Dorit Kemsley followed Jenkins after she removed herself from their heated conversation.

“Then she runs out and they all run out after her. I’m so hurt by these women,” stated the reality television personality.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Discussed Fans’ Reaction to Diana Jenkins

Crystal Kung Minkoff commented on the fact that Jenkins does not appear to be a favorite among fans during a July 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She shared that “the audience online seems to not like her.”

“I think she’s just a black-and-white person and she’s just less forgiving, you know? Where I wear my heart on my shoulder, on like my sleeve. I think once she feels sort of wronged, it’s hard for her to see otherwise, and everyone has different personalities, and the audience doesn’t like that,” stated Minkoff. “I get why people are hard on her, but that’s just who she is and I appreciate that she won’t adjust. Like, that I think people don’t appreciate in her. Whereas other people move their personalities around to fit, she won’t and like, what else do you want? Do you want real, or do you want someone that’s gonna [be fake], right?”

