Former RHONJ Star Dina Manzo Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ in New Photo

Dina Manzo starred on the hit Bravo show “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” during the show’s first two seasons. She also appeared on “RHONJ” seasons 4 and 6.

The former reality television personality turned 50 on March 7, 2022, and took to Instagram to upload two pictures and a video in celebration of her birthday. The first image showed the former “RHONJ” star in a vehicle in front of wild animals. A rainbow can also be seen in the background. In the following picture, Manzo posed with a masseuse. The brief clip featured the former Bravo personality enjoying a song performed by workers at a spa.

In the caption of the post, Manzo shared that she had spent time “in South Africa,” where she had a “spiritual experience.” She explained that she had an “epic day in Safari” and “had several moments of intense eye contact with the animals that moved [her] in a way [she] didn’t understand.” She later had a “90 minute massage,” where she “began to understand why [her] life has unfolded the way it has.”

“What a 50th birthday GIFT 💝 how incredibly grateful I am. 🙏 I’m ready to step into the second half of my life with complete purpose, joy and EASE…my wish is that every woman feels the way I do today…and so it is 💫,” shared the former “RHONJ” star.

Reddit Users Commented on a Picture of the Former ‘RHONJ’ Star

On March 12, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of the first image from Manzo’s birthday post on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“My favorite housewife of all time. She is aging like fine fine wine,” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few Reddit users flocked to the comments section to share that they did not recognize Manzo.

“She’s aged like a fine, unrecognizable wine,” wrote a commenter.

“I didn’t recognize her at all. She was actually my favorite from RHONJ,” added another.

“This sub and this franchise is having me convinced I’m face blind because there is NO way that is Dina,” chimed in a third Reddit user.

“Doesn’t even look like her. That’s the opposite of aging like fine wine,” asserted a different person.

Some commenters also shared that they believed Manzo had a strong resemblance to former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder.

“I thought this was Stassi lol,” commented one Bravo fan.

“I thought this was Stassi until I read the headline,” wrote another.

Dina Manzo Discussed Her Time on ‘RHONJ’ in January 2022

Manzo appeared in a January 2022 episode of “Scan My Brain.” She noted that she “was the first one of the ‘Housewives’ series to actually quit” and asserted that she believed her “peace was more important than” being on the show. She also noted that she was never interested in becoming famous.

“I’ve seen first hand how much it changes people and again, it was nothing I was craving. I’m not driven by it,” stated Manzo.

The former “RHONJ” star clarified that she is pleased that she has amassed a devoted following on social media because of her time on the Bravo series.

“I appreciate it, especially with my social media following because they’ve stayed with me all these years and I feel like we’re growing together spiritually because I share everything that I’m learning. And the people who watched the show and resonated with me did for a reason and I feel like we’re still on this thing together,” stated the former reality television personality.

