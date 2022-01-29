Where Dolores Catania Stands With Her Ex-Boyfriend David Principe Now

As “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania once said, “Look loyalty up in the dictionary and you’ll find my face.”

During a January 27 interview with Us Weekly, Catania gave an update on where she currently stands with her ex-boyfriend, David Principe. The two broke up during filming for season 12 of “The Real Housewies of New Jersey.”

“We haven’t really spoken,” Catania admitted. “I know what I signed up for and when something in your life changes, it’s only fair to everyone to share it with them, you know? And I’ve always been very honest with everything — from plastic surgery to my relationship with [my ex-husband] Frank and my relationship with the girls.”

Catania also added during the interview about the relationship, “[It was] time to move on and it was not for any reason. I’m sure he has nothing bad to say about me. I have nothing bad to say about him, but it was just time.”

Viewers can catch the season 12 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Tuesday, February 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Catania Has Already Moved On

According to Page Six, Catania has already moved on from Principe and has a new beau named Paul Connell. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star showed him off in some snaps of them on the beach in an Instagram story in December 2021.

“They’re very happy together,” Tom Murro, who is Catania’s lifelong friend, told Page Six about Connell in December 2021. “He’s a really nice guy. It’s pretty new, but you can tell that they make a great match.”

Murro also added at the time, “I couldn’t be happier for her. She deserves the best.”

This Upcoming Season of the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Will Be Full of Drama

It seems like this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will cover a lot more than just breakups. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October 2021, a few of the ladies teased that this season will be “crazy.”

“Oh my god, it is crazy!” Melissa Gorga told the outlet at the time. “I will say that. Crazy! Like seasons back kinda crazy. I’m gonna give you a little of the Christening, a little of the table flip. and then we’re gonna jump ahead to, like, season 6 when we had the crazy Amber [Marchese] and the twins come in? We’re gonna give you a little of that, too!”

Jackie Goldschneider also seemed to agree with Gorga about the new season. “It’s so good! And I’m not just saying that because it’s our show. It’s really good. I mean, there’s– your head is gonna spin! There’s twists and turns that are… I mean, it’s intense! I don’t know what else to say. It’s intense, but it’s not dark intense. It’s just so good.”

Margaret Josephs also revealed that she thinks that fans will really enjoy this season. “I think I’m so used to it already, nothing shocks me anymore with Jersey, ” Josephs said. “I think the fans are just going to love it. At the end of the day, the fans are just going to love it.”

