Lala Kent Talks Plans for Plastic Surgery & Post-Baby Body

Lala Kent is getting really real.

During a January 26 episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that she has plans to get a breast augmentation. The topic came up while she and her assistant and podcast co-host, Jessica, were talking about Kent dating in the future.

“I have a consultation about getting these [breasts] done,” Kent revealed on the podcast. “And I’m excited for that. Once I get some new fun bag twins, I may be ready to roll out.”

During the episode, Kent also explained that she is getting her breasts done for herself, and herself only. “By the sound of it, it sounds like I’m getting my boobs done for men, but it’s getting my boobs done for me… you know, when they say kids suck the life out of your boobs if you choose to breastfeed or if you’re even able to, they literally suck the life out of them.”

Kent also added, “There’s nothing hotter than like a hot mom. It’s like, she’s fine, oh, and she’s like, raising a human being? Like, she popped a baby out of that cookie? Bad a**.”

Others ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Moms Struggled With Their Body Images After Giving Birth

Kent isn’t the only one wanting a change after giving birth. During a May 2021 interview with Us Weekly, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright admitted that she got pretty emotional about being compared to her friends and costars over her body during and after her pregnancy. Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, welcomed their son Cruz Michael Cauchi in April 2021.

“I have friends like Lala [Kent], who literally looks like she doesn’t have a baby two days later,” Cartwright told the outlet at the time. “I mean, she is a freaking queen. I don’t even know how, but my body is completely different. It’s going to be a long journey for me to get back to my weight.”

Cartwright continued, “When I was pregnant, I got so many mean comments about what my weight gain was. was being heavily compared to Stassi [Schroeder] and Scheana [Shay] and Lala. … I’ve always been bigger than them, but my weight has always fluctuated and stuff. So it was just hard to see all those comments about my weight stuff when I was healthy and the baby was healthy.”

And, during a January 2022 interview with Insider, Scheana Shay admitted that she was struggling with her body image after giving birth.

“I’ve got body-image issues,” Shay told the outlet. “Most people, 99% of people, don’t just bounce back into their pre-baby clothes a week after they give birth. So I definitely wanted to share that part of my journey because I knew it could help other moms out there.”

Kent Has Also Opened up About Getting Facial Fillers





Play



Video Video related to lala kent talks plans for plastic surgery & post-baby body 2022-01-28T18:51:35-05:00

Plastic surgery isn’t the only thing that Kent has been open about. During a January 13 appearance on the Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald podcast, Kent admitted that there were times throughout the years that she had “overdone” her face with fillers.

“There have been times that I’ve overdone my face,” Kent explained. “I was getting Botox in the forehead, but not above the brows anymore because I already have a high arch. I got filler in the cheeks, jaw and chin. Then, I would get a little lip injection.”

READ NEXT: Jackie Goldschneider Teases ‘Wild’ Fight on Upcoming Season of RHONJ