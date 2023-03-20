Dolores Catania Reveals if She’d Be Willing to Film Potential Wedding for RHONJ

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania joined the Bravo franchise as a main cast member in season 7. The reality television personality introduced her boyfriend of nearly two years, Paul “Paulie” Connell, during the show’s thirteenth season, which premiered on February 7, 2023.

During a joint March 2023 appearance on the “Up And Adam!” podcast, hosted by Adam Newell, Catania and Connell spoke about potentially getting married. The Irish native revealed that he would be interested in having a ceremony that is “a little extravagant” and interactive for guests. Catania, who was previously married to her ex-husband Frank Catania, also shared that she “would not mind” filming her second wedding for RHONJ, like her castmate Teresa Giudice. She explained she thinks fans would appreciate seeing her nuptials on the Bravo series.

“They’ve invested time into our lives, so I feel like I owe it to them number one, to be honest and to share what’s going on my life with them because they are invested,” said the mother of two. “They care about me. When I meet them on the street, they couldn’t be any nicer, they’re like, ‘oh I’m sorry, I feel like I know you.’ I go ‘but you do.’ And I don’t call people fans, I call them friends, so I would want everyone to be a part of something like that for me.”

The 52-year-old noted that Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas had private moments while they filmed their wedding special. She also suggested that she would like to have a high-quality wedding video that the RHONJ production team could provide.

“With Teresa’s wedding, they allowed the cameras in there to a certain extent and then they said ‘okay, it’s time for us to enjoy our wedding and you can go now.’ But it’s really special to be able to have it captured the way that they have their wedding captured,” said Catania.

Connell chimed in that he would do “whatever Dolores would want” for their potential wedding.

Dolores Catania Says Her ‘Goal Isn’t to Get Married’

While speaking to E! News in February 2023, Catania clarified she is not in a rush to marry Connell and explained that her “goal isn’t to get married.”

“My end game is to be with someone who is a part of my life, who takes all the interests that Paul does and just wants everything better for me,” said Catania.

The mother of two also noted that she does live with her boyfriend. She shared that she allowed herself to be vulnerable with the CEO of Eco Electrical Services because he “said everything that [she] wanted to hear.”

“The intentions in this relationship on Paul’s side were ‘I want a future, I’m looking for a future with someone, I do want to get married someday,’” stated the RHONJ star.

Dolores Catania Shared Her Thoughts About Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

During the E! News interview, Catania shared her thoughts about Giudice’s August 2022 wedding, held at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens located in East Brunswick, New Jersey. As fans are aware, the 52-year-old was a member of Giudice’s wedding party. She revealed she had “chills” when Giudice walked down the aisle to “two rows of violins playing Elvis Presley music.”

“Here is the strongest person that we know who’s been through so much is now maybe coming to the end of all her struggles to having someone waiting for her who treats her like a princess, who she loves dearly, who has her back and you know, I was very honored to be in the wedding and share time with her,” said Catania.

Giudice spoke about her wedding in a February 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She shared she “can’t wait” for fans to watch her nuptials on RHONJ.

“It’s going to be an anticipation for the joyous day, like my fantasy wedding, my magical day, it was pretty magical, it was amazing,” said Giudice.

New episodes of RHONJ air Tuesdays on Bravo.