Dolores Catania Says She’s ‘Over’ ‘Real Housewives’ Star

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania shared her thoughts regarding “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Ramona Singer while speaking to Reality Blurb in July 2023. The publication reported that Catania previously shared she had issues with the RHONY personality. The RHONJ star stated, however, that she is “over” Singer. She also noted that she does not believe Singer would recognize her if they interacted again.

“Ramona? I’m over Ramona. If I saw Ramona, she probably wouldn’t remember me or know my name, but that’s Ramona,” said Catania.

Reality Blurb reported that during a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Catania stated she was unhappy with Singer. The mother of two asserted that the former RHONY personality was a “disgusting human being.” Catania explained that her ex-husband, Frank Catania, had filmed the segment, “Romancing Ramona,” on a March 2019 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” episode. Catania stated that Singer refused to pose for pictures with her ex-husband.

“She’s like, ‘I’m not taking a picture with them.’ So, she made everybody there feel awkward and bad and it was embarrassing for the people that were standing there to take the picture … I left so angry. I’ve never seen somebody deliberately go out of [their] way to be rude to people like that,” said Catania.

She also stated that the RHONY personality is “mean to people” and “always acts like” she is unfamiliar with individuals she has previously met.

Sai de Silvia Spoke About Her Experience With Ramona Singer

“Real Housewives of New York City” Sai De Silva, who joined the show for its fourteenth season, said that she had an unpleasant interaction with Singer. While filming a July 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” De Silva stated that Singer was “a total b****” to her when they had a brief conversation in Miami, Florida.

“I introduced myself. That didn’t go really well … She treated me like not a good fan. And then I proceeded to say, ‘Oh I just wanted to introduce myself. I’m on the reboot, the new era.’ And she said, ‘Honey, good luck, you’re going to need it,” said De Silva.

Ramona Singer Discussed Interacting With Fans

During a joint July 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Singer’s former RHONY castmates Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps stated that she is the RHONY star who is “rudest to fans.”

During an April 2023 interview on the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald,” hosted by comedian Heather McDonald, Singer acknowledged that she has been accused of being rude to fans. She stated that she “enjoy[s] living [her] life separately” away from Bravo. She asserted, however, that she will be kind to RHONY fans who are polite in their approach. She stated that she has an issue with Bravo viewers who immediately request her to take a photo.

“Basically when a fan comes over to me in a very unobtrusive way and they say ‘you know Ramona, I really like you on TV. My mother watches you all the time, I share it with her and you know, you are such a great person on TV. And I enjoyed it’ – say hello to me first, instead of ‘can I have a photo, can I have a photo,’” said Singer.

Singer, de Lesseps, and Morgan will appear in the fifth season of the Peacock series, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” The upcoming series does not yet have a release date.