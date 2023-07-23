‘Real Housewife’ Called ‘Icky’ for Flirting With Co-Star’s Husband

The new season of “The Real Housewives of New York City” introduced viewers to an all-new cast and one big personality among the women is undoubtedly Brynn Whitfield.

Whitfield found herself at odds with Erin Lichy in the first episode over a cheese platter that was served at an off-camera event. The trailer showed that Whitfield will be involved in more drama as the season continues, including flirting with a married man. Whitfield, who is single, has the season 14 tagline, “I love to laugh, but make me mad and I’ll date your dad.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Lichy confirmed that the man in the trailer is her husband, Abraham Lichy, and she criticized her co-star’s flirtatious comments toward him.

“There are things about [Brynn’s] personality that I really love and gravitate towards,” she told the publication. “But when she gets to a place that I feel becomes … too serious or like, icky, that’s when I’m just like, ‘OK.’ I kind of put my hands up.”

“Thinking back on it and the behavior, it’s just not something I would ever do,” she continued. “I don’t think that … it was the time or place or the behavior that I find to be quite frankly, normal behavior.”

The Trailer Showed Brynn Whitfield Saying That She Was Single If He Was Ready to Get a Divorce

The trailer for RHONY’s 14th season showed Whitfield flirting with a married man and Lichy revealed that not only was it her husband, but the comments were made at the Lichys’ anniversary party.

Whitfield’s comments to Abraham Lichy were that she was “single” if he was ever “ready to get a divorce.” While Erin Lichy said her husband “laughed it off,” she was less appreciative of the joke.

Erin and Abraham Lichy married in 2012 and while she shared with Page Six that the two are okay with flirting with others, Whitfield’s comments weren’t that appropriate.

“My husband and I have an agreement that going out and flirting a little bit is OK,” she told the publication. “Like, it’s OK to have silly banter, a little flirtation. We feel very secure, he’s my best friend, we love each other deeply, but we’re also very very close, so anything that goes on, we’re talking about it, it’s not like a private thing.”

Brynn Whitfield Recently Said She Found Mauricio Umansky Very Attractive As Well

Abraham Lichy isn’t the only “Househusband” that Whitfield is joking about shooting her shot with, as she recently brought up Mauricio Umansky. At the RHONY premiere party, just weeks after Umansky and RHOBH star Kyle Richards announced their separation, Andy Cohen was asked which “Househusband” he thought was the most attractive.

Cohen hesitated with an answer before turning to Whitfield, who was standing nearby. She asked if she’d get in trouble for her pick before saying, “Mauricio!” to which Cohen told her, “He’s available!”

Whitfield also suggested that she has her eye on someone else in the Bravo world during a “Watch What Happens Live” episode after the RHONY premiere. Cohen asked if there were single Bravolebrities she was interested in and she told him that she thought “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose was “cute.”

