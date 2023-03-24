‘Real Housewives’ Star Admits She’s Been Using Weight Loss Drug

A “Real Housewives” star has confirmed that she’s been using a weight loss drug. On the March 16, 2023, episode of Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania revealed that she’s taking a drug similar to Ozempic.

During one point in the interview, Gorga asked Catania if she was dieting or if she had tried any of the latest Hollywood diet trends. “I have a thyroid issue, so I can gain 5 pounds from eating nothing,” Catania said.

“I’ve been on and off, battling that for, like, the past 10 years. So, am I doing that trend? I’m not going to… if you want to talk about it, I’ll tell you. I’m on Mounjaro right now. It’s like the Ozempic thing,” she said.

According to the Mounjaro website, the drug “is an injectable prescription medicine that is used along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.” Not unlike Ozempic, the drug can help people lose weight.

“I’ve always been on it because I have a problem breaking down… insulin. So I was on it before everybody,” Catania told Gorga.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dolores Catania Says She’s ‘Not Hungry’ While Taking the Drug

When Gorga asked Catania if she through that the drug was working for her, Catania admitted that she’s not at all hungry when she’s on it.

“You have to remind yourself to eat,” Catania explained, adding, “You don’t really want to eat. You have to remind yourself.” Catania said that it takes time to get the dosage right and that it’s done under a doctor’s supervision.

“I went to an endocrinologist. She prescribed it for me. I was gaining weight. I couldn’t lose it. I needed a kickstart. I’ve lost 10 pounds,” she said. Catania also said that she’s been working out and she watches what she eats as well.

Catania has always been upfront and honest about most things that she has done to get in shape and/or appear younger. For example, ahead of the season 11 reunion, Catania told Page Six that she underwent a full body transformation.

“I got full plastic surgery, full-body lipo, a brand-new vagina. I don’t know what that has to do with the reunion, but I figured while I was doing everything,” she told the outlet in 2021.

RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Has Denied Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards has denied using any sort of weight loss drug to get in shape after fans noticed that she has been looking more lean lately. On the comments section of almost all of Richards’ post, RHOBH viewers accuse her of using Ozempic — but she says that she got in shape the old fashioned way.

“I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” Richards commented on an Instgagram post uploaded by Page Six in January 2023.

Three days later, she appeared on an Amazon Live during which she was asked about her weight loss.

“Well, I changed all my eating. Like I said, not Ozempic or that other one that starts with an ‘M,'” she said, more than likely referring to Mounjaro. “I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month. We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it.’ No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol,” she explained.

READ NEXT: Is 1 of Lisa Vanderpump’s Businesses in Jeopardy?