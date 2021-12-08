Dorinda Medley Posts Huge Tease About Her ‘Housewives’ Future

Dorinda Medley is back!

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, to share a Boomerang of herself on a green screen, likely shooting a spot for an upcoming show.

“Stay focused on what you want in life,” Dorinda captioned the post. The former reality star added the hashtags “make it happen” and “happy hump day,” and added a black heart emoji to the end. She wore a strapless gold-hued gown for the shoot, and had her hair and makeup done.

Fans started freaking out straight away, many taking to the comments section, hoping to get Dorinda to spill the beans. And while many seem to think that Dorinda may have been hinting at a “RHONY” return, it seems that she simply shot the promo for “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season two, which takes place at Dorinda’s own Blue Stone Manor in the Berkshires region of Massachusetts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorinda Will Be Joined by 7 Other Women for ‘RHUGT’ Season 2

According to Cosmopolitan, Dorinda had a very full house when the new season of “Ultimate Girls Trip” started filming back in September.

While the first season saw some fan favorites, including Kyle Richards and Melissa Gorga, living their best lives in Turks and Caicos, season two is going to have a completely different backdrop to the tune of mountains — and maybe even some snow.

Dorinda was joined by Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Tamra Judge, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, and Vicki Gunvalson — a group of women who know quite a bit about drama.

“To have us all together was definitely, very dramatic, it was a lot of crying, a lot of screaming, a lot of, you know, very like ‘my god, someone might get hurt’ moments,” Phaedra previously told OK! magazine of the upcoming “UGT” season.

Will Dorinda Ever Return to ‘RHONY’?

The nature of Dorinda’s Instagram post was most certainly a tease, seeing that she didn’t give any specifics about the Boomerang — and fans noticed. Many hoped that Dorinda’s post meant that she was officially back on the “Real Housewives of New York,” which is something that many have been hoping for since the moment she announced she was leaving.

“I thought this was announcement about you coming back and I almost had a stroke,” one Instagram user commented on Dorinda’s post.

“Are you back!!??!!?” asked another.

“Please let this mean what I think it means,” a third fan commented.

“Please come back to ‘Housewives,'” a fourth person wrote.

And while this post probably wasn’t a “RHONY” announcement, it seems like a return isn’t off the table for Dorinda. Back in August, Dorinda revealed that she would consider going back on “RHONY.”

“Maybe something’s missing, I don’t know,” Dorinda said about the low “RHONY” ratings during an interview with Chicks in the Office. When asked if she would ever give the show another chance, Dorinda responded, “you never know. You never, ever know. You know, life [changes chapter to chapter]… I am now focused on my book, and the Air BnB, and I have a Bluestone Manor bourbon coming out, and a candle…”

And, of course, she has “Ultimate Girls Trip” to keep her busy for the time being.

