Dorinda Medley Might Be Ready to End Her ‘Pause’ From ‘RHONY’

Dorinda Medley is no longer part of the cast of “The Real Housewives of New York,” after a tough season left her with broken friendships — and an un-renewed Bravo contract. Andy Cohen called Dorinda’s exit a “pause.”

“I was looking forward to coming back this year. I was looking forward to having that moment,” Dorinda told Bethenny Frankel on an episode of “Just B.”

Since Dorinda’s departure (as well as Tinsley Mortimer’s exit), “RHONY” ratings have plummeted, according to the Daily Mail. There has been a ton of chatter about an upcoming cast shake-up, with rumors that Ramona Singer is going to be fired and that some former “Housewives” may be asked to come back. One of those “Housewives” is none other than Dorinda.

Medley was a staple on six seasons of “RHONY.” When she announced her exit in August 2020, fans were shocked. “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice… But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life, and about women along the way,” Dorinda wrote on Instagram at the time, ending the post with her infamous “Clip!”

Although Dorinda’s goodbye sounded fairly final, there’s always a chance that she could come back. The real question, however, is whether or not she would actually consider rejoining the cast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorinda Is Focused on Other Things Right Now, But Admits Anything Could Happen





Play



Dorinda Medley on Taking a “Pause” From RHONY Watch our full interview w/Dorinda Medley here: youtu.be/0r9x17s7yt0 Have you subscribed to CITO on YouTube? ➡️ barstool.link/3ca8VLB Follow us on Instagram: barstool.link/CITOIG Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/chicksintheoff CITO Merch: barstool.link/CITOMerch #ChicksintheOffice #DorindaMedley #RHONY Dorinda Medley on Taking a “Pause” From RHONY 2021-08-19T17:00:44Z

Dorinda made a recent appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast in which she discussed the current season of “RHONY” — and she revealed whether or not she’d consider going back on the show.

“Maybe something’s missing, I don’t know,” Dorinda said when discussing the decline in “RHONY” ratings. “Listen, they had a really tough season,” she added, blaming the coronavirus pandemic and the shift in lifestyle for the downfall of the show.

When asked if she would ever give the show another chance, Dorinda responded, “you never know. You never, ever know. You know, life [changes chapter to chapter]… I am now focused on my book, and the Air BnB, and I have a Bluestone Manor bourbon coming out, and a candle…”

In a recent interview with People Every Day, Dorinda was asked again about a potential return to “RHONY.” “Never say never, right?. [Andy] did call it a pause didn’t he?” she said.

‘RHONY’ ‘Friend’ Elyse Slaine Thinks Dorinda Could Be Back





Play



Video Video related to dorinda medley might be ready to end her ‘pause’ from ‘rhony’ 2021-08-24T12:28:19-04:00

It seems as though Dorinda’s absence on “RHONY” is being felt by more than just the viewers. Interestingly, Elyse Slaine, who has appeared as a “friend” of Ramona Singer’s on a few episodes, revealed that she thinks that Ramona may have had some sort of say in Dorinda’s firing — and she said that Dorinda could be back on the show in the future.

“I think Ramona had a lot to do with Dorinda being off the show. Do I think it was the right move? I wouldn’t be surprised if they brought her back,” Elyse said on The Domenick Nati Show back in March.

As previously reported by Heavy, Andy Cohen has also been open minded about bringing Dorinda back. “Anything’s possible,” Andy told Leslie Bibb on the May 11, 2021, episode of “Watch What Happens Live!”

READ NEXT: ‘RHONY’ Reunion Canceled Amid Ramona Singer Drama: Report