Dorinda Medley Opens Up About Leaving RHONY

In a new interview, former Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley is getting real about her departure from the franchise.

“My mother said to me when the whole thing happened with Housewives, ‘Sometimes God does for you that what you cannot do for yourself,’” Medley told Us Weekly on February 4. “And it’s been a blessing to have the time off, because every once in a while, it’s important to stop reset, think, regroup. Because we get lost, right? Lost in whatever this is: Housewife fame. The city. Wants, desires.”

Medley continued, explaining that lately, she has been on a journey of finding herself. Medley explained that it is “really nice just to kind of reset and find Dorinda again. Not Dorinda the Housewife. Not Dorinda, John Dan’s daughter. Not Dorinda, Richard’s wife. Just Dorinda. I found it very empowering.”

However, Medley maintains that she doesn’t have any bad feelings about being let go from the franchise. “I was very quiet because I don’t have any bad feelings about it,” Medley explained. “I think everything has a time and a place. And I think that that was their decision. Things change and you have to accept change. And a lot of times, if you sit quietly and you wait, it ends up being the best thing for you.”

Medley initially announced her departure from the show in August 2020 through an Instagram post. It was later revealed that she was let go from the franchise.

Dorinda Medley Still Keeps in Touch With Her Former Castmates

Even though Medley is no longer on The Real Housewives of New York, she still keeps in touch with many of her former castmates. “I’m still very close to everybody. I feel positive about it,” Medley revealed to Us Weekly. “You know, Andy [Cohen] checks in every once in a while and everyone checks in. I was really friends with these people. They were part of my life before the show. This wasn’t a show thing. This was a real thing.”

During the past few months, Medley has posted many photos alongside her former Real Housewives of New York stars on her Instagram page. On December 4, she posed alongside former star Bethenny Frankel, and also invited Carole Radziwill to her Berkshires home in July.

Dorinda Medley Said That She Was ‘Ready’ for Another Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

Although Medley may have come to terms with her exit from franchise, that wasn’t always the case, especially in the beginning. During an October 2020 appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, Just B, Medley revealed that she was initially caught off guard when she got the call from the network letting her know that she would not be returning.

“I was ready to go back. I was excited about going back. I was planning on going back, and I thought I would have a great year,” Medley explained to Frankel while on the podcast, as noted by Page Six. “I’m an old-fashioned girl. If you’re not waitressing and getting paid, you’re not waitressing, OK? You know what I’m saying? So at the end of the day, was it mutual? No.”

