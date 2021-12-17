Dorinda Medley May Have Inspired a Character on ‘Sex & the City’

Do you ever wonder where Candice Bushnell and Darren Star may have gotten the inspiration for some of the characters on “Sex and the City“? Well, as it turns out, it’s possible that one of your favorite “Real Housewives of New York” stars may have played a role in the creative process — just by being herself.

There has long been a rumor that Susan Sharon, a pal (and we use that term loosely) of Carrie Bradshaw’s, was actually inspired by Dorinda Medley, according to Women’s Health magazine.

Susan Sharon, played by actor Molly Price, starred in season two, episode two and in season four, episode 15. Price reprised the role for “And Just Like That,” and some fans are spotting the similarities between the character and the reality star. In fact, Susan Sharon’s ex-husband’s name is Richard, not unlike Medley’s first husband, who died in 2011.

Here’s what you need to know:

Susan Sharon Is Back on ‘And Just Like That’





Susan Sharon isn’t one of Carrie Bradshaw’s best friends, and she proved that during her appearance at SPOILER! Big’s funeral on “And Just Like That.” Known for being very straight forward and super New York (does that ring a bell?!), Susan Sharon makes a snarky remark at the funeral.

During the gathering, Susan Sharon mentions that Big was a “prick” to Carrie for years. Later on, during a conversation with Carrie and Miranda Hobbes, she has a bit of a weird moment that isn’t really explained. In fact, it even confused Carrie.

“I forgive you. It’s over and in the past. When I read the obit in the Times, I said to myself, ‘Susan Sharon, life is too short to hold a grudge. All of that is water under the bridge, I guess. So I said to myself, ‘Susan Sharon, let it go. Just f****** let it go! And go to Carrie and make things right with her, whether she wants to or not.’ I know you have a lot on your plate right now, and I’m not expecting and apology or a mea culpa, so just consider this your ‘get out of jail free’ card. I love you! I’m back. The end. And we can work this all out when you have the bandwidth,” Susan Sharon says.

Once she exits the frame, Carrie tells Miranda that she has “no idea” what that was all about. Sounds like an episode of “RHONY,” no?

Bushnell Appeared on an Episode of ‘RHONY’





Back in 2017, Bushnell actually made an appearance on “RHONY.” She and Medley attended the same dinner party, though the two aren’t actually friends in real life. During a sit-down with Jess Rothschild on the “Hot Takes and Deep Dives” podcast, Medley was asked how she knew Bushnell.

“I have no idea. I think that she lives in the Hamptons, I think. Yeah, she lives in the Hamptons. I mean, she’s been around a long time. We’ve all been around a long time,” Medley said, perhaps being a bit sarcastic. Based on this Reddit thread, fans seem to think that Medley and Bushnell go way back — which would make sense, if Susan Sharon’s character is based off of the reality star.

It seems as though Bushnell is actually pals with a different “Housewife,” Luann de Lesseps, as evidenced by their Instagram pics together. During the “RHONY” episode that Bushnell was on, she was introduced as “Luann’s friend.”

