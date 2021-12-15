Kathy Hilton Reaches Decision About Bravo, Won’t Return to ‘RHOBH’ in 2021

Kathy Hilton will soon be back filming with the other “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after agreeing to a deal with Bravo, according to TMZ.

For the past several weeks, there have been rumors that Hilton was holding out for more money before she would agree to rejoin the cast, though she is only in a “friend” role and is not a full-time “Housewife.” Well, according to TMZ, she and Bravo agreed to financial terms that will have Hilton back in your living rooms when the new season comes out next year.

Filming is currently on hiatus after three of the “Housewives” tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. The breakthrough cases are said to be mild, but in an effort to make sure the virus is contained and doesn’t spread to others, filming is on a brief hiatus, according to E! News.

According to TMZ, filming is set to resume “at some point this week,” but Hilton will not be involved.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hilton Won’t Film Until 2022

Despite officially coming back to “Housewives,” Hilton will not rejoin her castmates this year. Instead, she will hold off until 2022, according to TMZ. “Kathy is expected to begin filming with the Bev Hills cast just after the holidays,” the site reports. The outlet confirmed that Hilton was holding out for money, and it seems that she got an offer that worked for her — but she is making sure the timing works for her as well.

It’s unclear how much of the show will feature Hilton given that the other ladies have been filming for a few weeks now, but she will be back in some capacity nonetheless.

Hilton hasn’t spoken out about her plans to return to the show, nor has she mentioned anything about when she will start filming.

Hilton Wanted to Return to ‘Housewives’ & Previously Said So

As many fans know, the show started filming its new season nearly straight away following the Season 11 reunion special. Hilton was busy in her personal life, with her daughter Paris Hilton’s wedding, and a family trip that kept her away from the reality television show — and she expressed such.

“The reason I’m not back yet is I’ve just been doing a wedding. Everybody speculates and all that, but I’ve been busy and haven’t had a chance to really focus and talk with my team and see, you know, what’s going on,” she told E! News in November 2021.

However, Hilton admitted that she enjoyed her time on the show, and it certainly sounded like she wanted to return.

“I absolutely love the show, I have to tell you. A lot of people will be on a show and then they’ll talk about it or they’ll badmouth it, [but] I loved all of the girls. I loved the crew in that season. I cannot make one complaint,” she said.

A few weeks later, she told Entertainment Tonight that she was trying to “work things out” with Bravo. “You know, it all depends on … right? … whatever is meant to be will be,” she said of a possible return to “RHOBH.”

