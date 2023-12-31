Dorinda Medley Reveals Plans to Sell Blue Stone Manor

Bravo star Dorinda Medley is currently off of pause while she takes part in “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy”, which airs Thursdays on Peacock. While Medley’s current “Girls Trip” is set in St. Barths, she previously hosted season two of the spinoff series at her Berkshires home, which Bravo fans have come to know as Blue Stone Manor over the years.

Medley spoke with People in a December 17 interview and spoke about how she didn’t except to own Blue Stone Manor this long and has plans to one day sell the Bravo landmark.

“I never thought I would keep Blue Stone Manor for as long as I did,” Medley shared.

Dorinda Medley Wanted to Sell Blue Stone Manor After Her Husband Richard Died

Medley went on to tell the outlet that she didn’t expect to still own Blue Stone Manor by the time she joined “The Real Housewives of New York City” for season seven in 2015.

“After [my late husband] Richard passed [in 2011], I was convinced I was going to sell it. My mother said, ‘Wait a year! Don’t do anything when you’re in this state.’ So I really thought I’d get rid of it, because for me, Blue Stone Manor was something I bought with Richard and a place for Richard to retire to. I never thought I’d live here alone. I just didn’t see a place for it in my day-to-day after his death,” Medley shared.

According to Architectural Digest, the seven-bedroom manor, built in 1905, was a surprise wedding gift to Medley from Richard, given to her in 2005. Medley, a Berkshires native, had eyed the home throughout her life and told her father she wanted to own it when she grew up, with Richard making that dream a reality. It carries an even deeper family tie for the Bravo star, as her grandfather and great-grandfather, both masons, helped lay the home’s stonework and foundation.

Despite this connection, Medley isn’t going to hold onto the home forever, telling People, “I’m not someone who is going to hold on to anything too long. I believe in transitions, I believe in pivots and I believe we are not our possessions. And you realize that [my daughter] Hannah loves it, but she doesn’t come up that much. And with my parents getting older, I say to myself, ‘Do I see myself being 70, walking around 18 acres and 11,000 square feet?’ It’s a lot.”

Medley, currently 59, added that she would prefer, when she is ready, to trade in the manor for a beachfront condo.

Carole Radziwill Gave Blue Stone Manor Its Name

Medley invited her RHONY co-stars up to Blue Stone Manor for the first time in season seven to celebrate her 50th birthday, before the home had its now-iconic name. In the season seven episode “Birthday in the Berks”, Medley can be seen telling her co-stars, “The goal this weekend, we’re all going to put our heads together, I want to name this place. I never named it. Richard and I always were going to name it.”

Later in the episode, Ramona Singer told Medley, “Dorinda, this is going to be called ‘Blue Stone Manor’,” which prompted Carole Radziwill to cut in and respond, “You bitch! That was my name. I thought of that. The blue eyes, the blue room, and the stone out in the front.”

While Singer maintained that she helped out, Radziwill was credited with coining up with the home’s now-iconic name.

