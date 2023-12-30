Eminem Seeks Protective Order From Two Real Housewives Stars

Two “Real Housewives” stars have found themselves in a legal dispute with Grammy and Oscar-winning rapper Eminem. According to People, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon applied for a trademark for the name of their podcast, “Reasonably Shady”. Then, in February 2023, Eminem filed an opposition to this given his existing trademarks of the terms “Shady” and “Slim Shady,” both nicknames of his since 1996.

Now the outlet has reported that Eminem has requested a protective order against the “Green-Eyed Bandits” after they requested he appear in court for a deposition.

While a ruling has not yet been reached, Gizelle and Robyn’s lawyer shared a statement with People, saying, “It’s unclear to us that [Eminem] can be the owner of the trademarks and file this suit against our clients but he will not make himself available to be deposed.”

This is Not the First Time Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon’s Podcast Started Drama

While Gizelle and Robyn’s dispute with Eminem is taking place behind the scenes, they are no strangers to starting drama with their on-air comments.

Robyn first spoke about her husband Juan Dixon’s cheating rumors on their podcast in January 2023, right after the RHOP season seven reunion wrapped filming. She said at the time, “What I will say is, yes, Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram, because he’s bored, he needs attention, it’s a pandemic, blah, blah, blah, whatever.”

After admitting on-air that she knew about these cheating rumors and Instagram messages before RHOP season seven, Robyn took heat from fans for hiding the truth from the cameras and waiting until filming wrapped to discuss. Andy Cohen grilled her about the rumors in the February 5 episode of “Watch What Happens Live”.

When Andy asked why Robyn withheld the truth about her relationship during filming, she said, “It wasn’t an issue at that moment while we were filming. If it was an issue while we were filming [I would have spoken about it.]”

Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Made Waves at BravoCon

Robyn and Gizelle also stirred the pot with their fellow Bravolebrities when they reported on their experiences at BravoCon. After BravoCon 2022, the pair made headlines for talking about “Summer House” star Amanda Batula walking barefoot into the bathroom, which they called “disgusting.”

A year later, Andy brought Robyn, Gizelle, and Amanda onstage at BravoCon 2023 as part of the “Squash That Beef” game. Amanda arrived on stage barefoot, and while she owned her love of going shoeless, the Green-Eyed Bandits doubled down on their feelings that the practice was not clean.

While Gizelle and Robyn were able to put their beef with Amanda behind them, they ignited a new beef when they called out New York Housewife Luann de Lesseps. The pair recapped BravoCon 2023 on their podcast, and Robyn shared that her makeup artist said, “There is some lady in the [hotel] lobby, she is going off on people in the restaurant. She is pissed because the restaurant is not open for breakfast. She is just tearing people apart and going off on people.” While her makeup artist didn’t know who the woman was in the moment, she later identified her as de Lesseps.

