Real Housewife Responds to Rumors That She’s Having an Affair With Her Co-Star’s Husband

Things in Beverly Hills just keep getting more dramatic — and one “Real Housewives” star is now doing her best to put an end to affair rumors.

There has been some chatter amongst longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans who think that Mauricio Umansky and Dorit Kemsley have been having an affair. Some fans have even thought that the two couples — Umansky and Kyle Richards and Kemsley and her husband PK — were swingers.

The rumor mill kicked into high gear after the season 12 premiere when Dorit kissed Umansky on the shoulder. After her home break-in, Dorit was over Richards’ home with some of the other ladies. When her husband arrived (he had been in London), he and Umansky hugged one another. Dorit wrapped her arms around the two men and kissed Umansky’s shoulder before sitting down on the couch next to her husband.

A Reddit thread was started and several fans mentioned the interaction, many calling it “creepy.” Well, on August 14, 2022, a former RHOBH star decided to bring the background chatter to the forefront — and Dorit confronted her head on.

Dana Wilkey Put the Rumor on Instagram & Dorit Responded

For an unknown reason, Dana Wilkey — who previously appeared in several episodes of RHOBH — decided to share a photo of Umansky and Dorit on her Instagram feed.

“The fans can’t stop talking about this! Thoughts?” Wilkey captioned her post. It didn’t take long for Dorit to catch wind of what Wilkey had posted and she confronted her in the comments section of the post.

“Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do?” Dorit wrote.

“You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that? Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason. It’s sad, pathetic and bound to bite you in the ass inevitably,” she continued.

Several RHOBH Fans Came to Dorit’s Defense

Most Instagram users had Dorit’s back and many came to her defense in the comments section of Wilkey’s post. While some thought that an affair was possible, others slammed Wilkey for furthering the rumor, especially because there are kids involved (Richards has four kids and Dorit has two young children).

“Thoughts are that a false post like this hurts a lot of children. This isn’t funny,” one Instagram user commented.

“Don’t. Please. It’s not respectful no matter what,” another added.

“Very disrespectful actually not even funny,” someone else wrote.

“Dana girl, you really need to get a life. You had your chance on the show and obviously you suck and are boring. Have some class and move on,” a fourth comment read.

