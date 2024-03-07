Dorit Kemsley & Crystal Kung Minkoff Go at It Online Over Reunion Claims

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion aired its second part on March 6, and two stars are still going back and forth over claims made about part one. After part one aired, RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff went on Jeff Lewis’s SiriusXM show and claimed that co-star Dorit Kemsley held up the entire reunion filming by two hours while getting sewn into her dress and filming TikTok videos.

After Bravo Daily Dish shared a clip from part two of the reunion in a March 6 Instagram post, one fan commented, “She slept in and showed up 2 hrs late. Everyone else woke up very early except Dorit. 😴,” and Kemsley was quick to respond.

“What nonsense. Our arrivals were timestamped in the first reunion episode. Crystals claim that I was 2 hours late to set because I was doing tik tok’s is nothing more than another bold faced lie out of her mouth. The entire cast and crew know that I had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction with my dress. The small zipper which closes the dress broke and the brilliant wardrobe team that were hired had no choice but to sew me into the dress which didn’t take anywhere near 2 hours. My tik tok’s were filmed after the reunion! You can see it was dark outside! 🧐,” Kemsley fired back.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Refutes Dorit Kemsley’s Claims

Bravo’s timestamps on the first part of the RHOBH season 13 reunion show Erika Jayne and Annemarie Wiley as the first cast members to arrive at their trailers for the reunion at 6:16 a.m. Minkoff’s arrival was marked at 6:37 a.m., with Kemsley’s not far behind at 6:51 a.m. Sutton Stracke was the last to make it, with her arrival timestamped at 7:26 a.m.

These are not the timestamps that Minkoff was referencing, as she clarified in her own online comment. Minkoff’s response came after Queens of Bravo shared Kemsley’s comment in a March 6 Instagram post.

“Sorry, but nope!! Those time stamps are wrong (love you Bravo!) it’s not dark at 7:30am. And you don’t leave the trailer at 10:30 and walk 15 steps and it’s all of a sudden 11:30. And we filmed the first segment without Dorit that began at 11:45 because Andy was getting restless – as were we. Stop the cap and just respect other’s time,” Minkoff wrote.

Andy Cohen Yawned at Dorit Kemsley for the 3rd Year in a Row

The video that Kemsley’s original comment was shared on was a clip of Andy Cohen yawning as she began to speak about the difficulties she’s faced over the past two years. Although Cohen tried to cover his yawn with his flashcards, Kemsley caught him and interrupted her own train of thought to say “Don’t you dare. Don’t you dare. Don’t you dare.”

The editors then cut in clips of the past two seasons’ reunions, where Cohen also suppressed a yawn during one of Kemsley’s segments. In the first year, 2021, Kemsley cut herself off to ask “Am I boring you?” and in 2022 she repeated herself, asking, “Am I boring you? Are you kidding me? Again? Two years in a row, Andy?”

