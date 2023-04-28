RHOBH Star Reveals Why She Made 1 Major Change for Season 13

Dorit Kemsley revealed why she changed her look just before filming the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In an April 2023 interview, the Bravo star explained that she wanted to simplify her life after a long stint as a bottle blonde – and she also reacted to the chatter about her looking like a famous pop star.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorit Kemsley said Being a Blonde is Too Much Work

Kemsley was known for her ever-changing hairstyles ever since joining the cast of RHOBH in 2016, but her hair was consistently blonde. But in early 2023, the Beverly Beach founder went to the darker side by debuting a brunette look.

In an April 2023 interview with Page Six, Kemsley revealed that she needed “change” and less “work” in her life. “Being a blonde, it’s very high maintenance. And I’m so high-maintenance as it is, I just feel like my hair should not be as high-maintenance!” she explained.

“I think the brown hair for me … I wanted something fresh, I wanted something different, and it felt like, ‘You know what? It’s about time,’” she added.

This is not the first time Kemsley has changed her hair just before a new season of RHOBH. In 2018 she told Entertainment Tonight of her then-shoulder-length hair, “I did cut my hair before this season.”

Even with her darker hair, fans can probably expect to see all kinds of new looks for Kemsley in the upcoming season. She is known for changing up her hairstyles and lengths using extensions, and she loves to use hair accessories.

Dorit Kemsley Said She Was “Flattered” to be Compared to a 29-Year-Old Pop Star

Kemsley debuted her new hair color in an Instagram post in February 2023, where she credited hair colorist Sergio Garci and her longtime hairstylist Justine Marjan for her darker, pin-straight locks. “Love my new color,” she captioned the pic of her brunette hair.

Everyone from former RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna to Lindsay Lohan commented on Kemsley’s new look, while her husband PK Kemsley wrote, “Def keeping you.”

Two days later, she shared a before and after video as he posed with her still-blonde hair in a headband and then magically showed her transformation into a dancing brunette. “When it’s gone it’s gone,” she wrote.

One week later, fans got another look at her new hair when Kemsley shared an RHOBH cast pic after filming a picnic scene with her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. In the photo, Kemsley’s darker hair was pulled into a high ponytail, which had some fans doing a double take. Some said the mom of two was unrecognizable while others compared her to 29-year-old pop singer Ariana Grande.

Kemsley, 46, told Page Six that she didn’t mind being compared to the “Thank U, Next” singer.

“Of course I was flattered. I mean, who wouldn’t be,” she said, before denying that she purposely tried to mic the singer’s look. “Since we’re so close in age, I can understand how people would actually compare us!” Kemsley added.

