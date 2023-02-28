RHOBH Star Is Unrecognizable While Filming With Co-Stars

The cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has started filming season 13.

On February 22, 2023, full-time star Dorit Kemsley shared some photos from an outdoor picnic that she planned for the ladies. Kemsley was joined by Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and Erika Jayne, all of whom were seated at a table outside while camera crews filmed.

Fans were quick to notice that Kemsley looked unrecognizable as she has dyed her hair brown after spending the last several years as a blonde. Many fans took to the comments section of the post to say that they didn’t even realize that Kemsley was in the photo because she looked so different.

Dorit Kemsley Drew Comparisons to Ariana Grande

Kemsley joined the RHOBH cast in 2016. Although she’s had many different hairstyles over the years, fans are used to her being blonde. On February 17, 2023, however, she shared a photo of her darker ‘do, compliments of color artist Sergio Garcia.

In the cast photo, Kemsley wore her darker hair in a high ponytail and had some longer bang pieces hanging down in the front. Many people felt that she was channeling Ariana Grande and commented such.

“Doritiana Grande,” one person wrote.

“Who is the woman beside Crystal?” someone else asked, not recognizing Kemlsey.

In a zoomed in photo shared by the bravo.now.vs.then Instagram account, Kemsley was compared to Dolores Catania from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” However, many fans still felt that she looked like Grande.

“In her Ariana Grande era,” read one comment.

“Ariana, what are you doing here?” another Instagram user asked.

Dorit Kemsley Loves Her New Hair Color

While many fans are still adjusting to Kemsley’s darker hair, she seems to have fully embraced the dark side.

“Love my new color,” Kemsley captioned an Instagram post on February 17, 2023. Her husband, PK Kemsley is also fan, commenting “def keeping you,” on his wife’s post.

In an interview with Bravo’s Style & Living in 2020, Kemsley talked about her “ever-changing hairstyles.”

“I like to do things fresh. I like to choose my outfit and then decide what hair I think will go with it,” she explained. “And it’s fun because I’ve got some great people around me that are able to really help me realize a vision,” she added.

Kemsley went on to give props to hair guru Justine Marjan. Kemsley said that the two women really work well together and that Marjan rarely has an idea that Kemsley isn’t 100% on board with.

The reality star and mother of two went on to say that she loves hair clips and she’s really not afraid to go for it when it comes to her hairstyles. “I’m not exactly known for my subtlety,” she said.

“My looks are always predicated on my mood,” Kemsley shared, adding that she doesn’t plan her outfits weeks in advance. “Yes, I’ve done some crazy things with my hair, but it always, for me anyway, fits within my personality,” she said. She went on to admit that she doesn’t really play with color but she was “keen” to try it.

