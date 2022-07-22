RHOBH Star Roasted For Over-the-Top Reaction to Guest Star

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” featured a special guest, and one of the stars from the show was seriously star-struck. On the July 20, 2022 episode of the Bravo reality show, titled “The Weight of Words,” actress Jamie Lee Curtis made a cameo.

Curtis has been close friends with RHOBH veteran Kyle Richards for more than 40 years. The two appeared together in the 1978 John Carpenter film, “Halloween” as well as the recent sequels “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends.”

But for one RHOBH star, meeting movie icon Curtis was a big deal.

Dorit Kemsley Gushed Over Jamie Lee Curtis

During her RHOBH appearance, Curtis was the guest of honor at a charity luncheon held at Richards’ mansion for her foundation, My Hand In Yours, which provides funds to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

During the luncheon, Curtis met Richards’ RHOBH cast mates, including Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sheree Zampino, and Diana Jenkins, for the first time. Kemsley was the most star-struck by the movie legend.

“Jamie Lee Curtis, oh my God!” she said in a confessional. “Am I here? Is this real?”

Curtis then described the contents of supersized gift bags for the group, with items – all of them available on myhandinyours.com – that included a hot-cold tumbler, candle, dog leash, and wind chimes that feature her foundation’s logo. As Curtis showed off each item, Kemsley appeared mesmerized.

“It keeps things hot and cold? Amazing,” Kemsley said of the tumbler, before gushing about how “chic” everything was.

“Hey Jamie let me just say, that is the chicest wind chime I have ever seen,” the Beverly beach founder gushed to Curtis.

In a confessional, Richards noted that Curtis “has found herself a new best friend in Dorit.”

“She’s really going over the top with her love for these items,” Richards cracked. ”At this point, Jamie Lee Curtis could show Dorit a dirty old tissue and she’d say ‘It’s so chic, Oh my God!’”

Fans agreed. In a Reddit thread, one viewer wrote, ”Dorit being so amazed by a tumbler keeping its contents hot and cold was over the top.”

“I died watching. She acted like JLC invented the hot cold tumbler,” another agreed.

“That was too much. “Woah!” For a license plate frame??“ another asked.

“Dorit made me lol gushing at the tumbler and dog leash. So chic,” another chimed in.

“I am CACKLING at how far Dorit has shoved herself up JLC’s a**,” another viewer wrote.

“Imagine Dorit hanging up that wind chime and telling everyone that her close, personal friend Jamie Lee gave it to her,” another wrote. “She probably had JLC autograph it when the cameras weren’t around,” replied another.

“Dorit fawning over Jamie Lee Curtis is the best thing she has done all season,” another Redditor wrote. “It was very traditional Dorit and the over the top reactions to the wind chimes killed me.”

Jamie Lee Curtis Talked About Her RHOBH Cameo

Both Richards and Curtis talked about the charity lunch scene ahead of the RHOBH episode. In an interview on Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast, earlier this year, Richards teased that Curtis would appear on the Housewives this season. “And not in a little way either. It’s not just a ‘high and bye,’” she added. “We had lunch with just Jamie and the girls at my house.”

Richards also noted that Curtis, who isn’t used to being on reality TV, kept “talking into the camera,” and later asked her if the drama among the women was real.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Curtis also spilled “tea” on her RHOBH cameo.

“I appear on the ‘Desperate Housewives of Beverly Hills,’” she cracked. “I know it’s not called ‘Desperate Housewives,’ I was making a joke. I made an appearance, and I spent the afternoon with the ladies and we had some fun.” Curtis also called her longtime pal Richards “the real deal.”

“Kyle Richards is grounded and sweet and smart and funny,” she said. “And a girl from L.A., born and raised here in the City of Angels. She is dedicated to Children’s Hospital, she’s a huge supporter. She and her husband have been founding super-supporters for a long time. And I think she’s amazing. And all of those ladies were really funny.”

