RHOBH Star Announces Surprising New Role

Dorit Kemsley is taking the stage. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star will appear in a stage show that will tour England later this year.

According to BravoTV.com, Kemsley will play a mermaid in a stage adaption of “Peter Pan” – and she will be working with her longtime close friend, Culture Club singer Boy George, who will play Captain Hook.

“I am so excited to work with George who is a dear friend and godfather to my children, Jagger and Phoenix,” the Bravo star said in a statement.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorit Kemsley’s Children Will Also Appear in ‘Peter Pan’

An Instagram announcement posted by Resorts World Arena touted the “big budget extravaganza adaptation of J.M Barrie’s much-loved tale Peter Pan.” “A spectacular spin on the timeless classic adventure, starring Boy George as Captain Hook and the stage debut of Dorit Kemsley!” the site teased.

Kemsley’s husband, PK, also shared a promo to announce that in addition to Dorit’s role as a mermaid, the couple’s kids, Jagger, 9, and Phoenix, 7, will play “lost boys” in the production. Per PK’s post, the show will tour “arenas across the UK,” starting with Blackpool Winter Gardens on October 26, 2023. The tour will wrap up in London in early January 2024.

On social media, fans had quite the reaction to Kemsley’s stage debut.

“A completely real sentence I promise I’m not making up: Dorit is spending her holiday season playing the mermaid in a UK tour of Peter Pan starring Boy George as Captain Hook,” one fan tweeted.

“I really f***ing wish Dorit was playing Peter Pan,” another cracked.

“Hilarious that Dorits in it what acting experience does she have,” another wanted to know.

It’s true that Kemsley doesn’t have much acting experience. Her only IMDb credit is for the TV series “The Prince” in 2021, in a voice role for the character “Dorit Kemsley.”

Other RHOBH Stars Have Booked Recent Acting Gigs

Kemsley Isn’t the only RHOBH star staying booked and busy with an acting role.

In April 2023, Kyle Richards announced her latest acting project, a role in the made-for-TV movie “The Holiday Exchange.” According to Variety, Richards will play a “lively and involved mother, Lola” in the “LGBTQ holiday romance” that also stars Taylor Frey, Rick Cosnett, Samer Salem, and Daniel Garcia.

In addition, Garcelle Beauvais recently starred in the Lifetime movie “Black Girl Missing” and now has two more TV projects, ‘The Other Black Girl” and “Survival of the Thickest,” in pre-production, per IMDb.

And in 2022, Sutton Stracke locked in an acting role alongside her pal Jennifer Tilly in the “Chucky” TV series, according to Entertainment Tonight.

And while RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne has past acting credits on the CBS soap “The Young & the Restless,” her latest gig is a stage show — but it’s nothing like Kemsley’s “Peter Pan” role. Instead, Erika will headline a Las Vegas residency, “Bet It All on Blonde,” starting August 25, 2023, and running through December.

“It’s pop, it’s dance, it’s glamour, it’s glitz, it’s fun,” the RHOBH star told Page Six of the musical extravaganza.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Shuts Down Real Housewives Rumor