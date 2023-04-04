Kyle Richards Responds to Critics of Her New Movie Role

Kyle Richards has a new movie in the works, and she’s already dealing with critics who have an issue with it before even seeing it. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star will co-star in the upcoming LGBTQ romantic movie, “The Holiday Exchange.”

According to Variety, the movie is described as an “LGBTQ holiday romance” that stars Taylor Frey, Rick Cosnett, Samer Salem, and Daniel Garcia. Richards will play Frey’s character’s “lively and involved mother Lola” in the film, the outlet reported.

Kyle Richards Responded to Critics of Her Upcoming Movie

After Richards posted an article about her newest movie to Instagram, fans reacted. Many praised the RHOBH star for staying “booked and busy.”

“What a good day to be alive and stan Kyle Richards,” one fan wrote.

“Santa granted the gays their wish this year! A Kyle Richard’s movie!” wrote co-star Taylor Frey.

But other commenters called Richards a “sellout” for signing on to an LGBTQ movie.

“Anything for a buck,” one critic wrote.

“UNFOLLOWING YOU Hollywood SELL OUT,” another wrote, to which Richards replied, “BYE!!!”

“Won’t be watching that mess. Also, won’t be a Kyle fan anymore. Go woke, Go broke,” another wrote.

“You won’t be missed!” Richards responded to the critic.

Richards has long shown her support for the LGBTQ community. In 2013 she wrote that she is “a proud supporter of LGBT equality.”

In a 2015 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” episode, titled “Drama Queens,” she even threw a gay mixer for the cast’s closest gay friends, according to BravoTV.com.

This is Not Kyle Richards’ 1st Holiday Movie

Richards has been acting since she was a child. Her earliest roles include the role of Lindsay Wallace in the original “Halloween” movie in 1978. She also had a recurring role in the 1970s Tv series “Little House on the Prairie, where she played Alicia Sanderson.

She has also appeared in other holiday movies over her long career. In 2021, she starred in the Peacock Christmas flick, “The Housewives of the North Pole,” in which she played Trish, a competitive Vermont housewife known for winning Christmas decorating competitions.

And as a child, she appeared in the TV movie “Father Knows Best: Home for Christmas,” where she played Ellen, the granddaughter of Robert Young’s classic TV character, Jim Anderson, per IMDb.

Growing up alongside her famous child actor sibling, Kim, Kyle Richards has sometimes had to defend her own career. Kim, who booked her first TV series “Nanny and the Professor” at age 4, was known as the era’s “Disney girl” thanks to her role in the “Escape to Witch Mountain” movies. But Kyle Richards was also very accomplished as a young star, with several TV series under her belt and a “Halloween” role that she reprised as an adult.

“The haters will be, like, ‘Oh, please. You didn’t even do anything,’” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2021. “I’m not going to respond, but I do think, ‘If you’re bored, you can check out my IMDb.’ One sitcom alone I did 105 episodes.”

READ NEXT: Mauricio Umansky Will Share Celebrity Stories in His Book