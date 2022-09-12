Fans Slam Dorit Kemsley for Etiquette Rule

Fans are not happy with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley after she revealed her rules for regifting.

While on the talk show “Lady Gang”, Kemsley was asked about regifting items that someone else gave her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorit Kemsley Says Regifting a ‘Beautiful Gift’ Is OK, Like an $8,000 Bottle of Whiskey: ‘It’s Just More Things I Can’t Experience in My Life’

“Can we regift?” one of the hosts asked Kemsley.

“If you receive like, a bottle of wine or Louis the XIII whisky, you know, something that’s a beautiful gift that you’re not gonna use, you can absolutely regift it.”

The show then cuts to the host talking about Kemsley wanting to regift a Louis the XIII

“A Louis the XIII whiskey is worth like more than my mortgage.”

The other host says, “It’s $8,000” while looking at her phone. “Is it in like a gold bottle? Oh no! It’s just more things I can’t experience in my life.”

The clip, which was posted at the end of August on TikTok, is actually from a show that aired on May 29, 2018. The show is no longer on the air. The show was hosted by singer Keltie Knight, actress Becca Tobin and New York Times bestseller, Jac Vanek.

Fans Ripped Kemsley for ‘Fronting’ With the Regifting Rule: ‘Dorit Tries Too Hard’

Several fans took to the comments to blast Kemsley for the advice, and for getting the name and type of liquor wrong.

“Louis XIII it’s a COGNAC!! Not whiskey,” someone said.

“regift!? I’m selling it,” another fan wrote.

“Hood rich Dorit never disappoints,” someone commented.

Another fan said, “So has no one told her that XIII is 13?” Another fan agreed to say, “It’s Louis 13. Has Rihanna taught us nothing?!”

“Who the hell are these ppl to tell us,” someone pointed out.

“She totally would not regift Louis XIII,” another fan wrote.

“It’s not even whiskey is it??? She is so extra,” a fan pointed out.

Someone asked, “Does she realize she’s not hanging out with the housewives?”

“That would pay my mortgage for a year, plus a couple months of utilities,” a commenter wrote.

“Obviously they won’t be receiving one of those since they don’t exist… lady’s please. It’s Louis 13 COGNAC,” a fan said.

Someone wrote, “She’s fronting. She wouldn’t.”

“Gurlll we know you can’t afford that whiskey,” another fan wrote.

“Low-key Dorit is Hood Rich. No one name drops bottles of alcohol,” someone said.

“When you do insurance scams, 8k is nothing,” someone said alluding to Kemsely’s home invasion robbery that some feel was staged.

Another fan wrote, “Not the person to answer this considering half her shit is fake.”

Some people just wanted to complain about Kemsley.

“Why is her ‘accent’ different AGAIN?!” another fan asked.

“Doritos so pretentious!” someone wrote, butchering her name.

“I imagine this was before the robbery. I hope she’s humbled since then,” another said.

“You’d think Dorit was Miss Manners or something I can’t with her fakeness,” another fan wrote.

Someone wrote, “Dorit tries too hard.”

