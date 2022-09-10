SEE IT: Brielle Biermann Unveils ‘Spicy’ Change

Brielle Biermann, the daughter of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak revealed a dramatic new look.

On September 9, 2022, Biermann revealed a new hair color writing, “spicy pisces” in the caption.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brielle Biermann Reveals ‘IN…SANE’ New Hair Color on Instagram

The new look is a reddish-purple hue added to her normally blonde-brown locks. She shared several images of the new hair and the fans loved the look.

“so hot omg,” her sister Arianna Biermann wrote. “you’re so hot,” Brielle replied back. In a separate comment, Arianna write, “can’t handle it” to which a fan replied “can’t handle what your liquor or driving intoxicated???” alluding to Arianna’s recent arrest.

“IN…SANE” someone wrote.

“OMG I love your hair, Brielle! Looks AMAZING on you!” a fan said.

“This color looks bomb on you,” someone wrote.

A fan said, “Yaaaasssss! Good lord! Seriously, is there a look you CANT pull off?!?!?!!!!!”

“Best color ever on you so pretty,” another person wrote.

“F****** SMOKE SHOWWWW, a fan said.

“Think this is your best color yet. Gorgeous!!,” a fan commented on Instagram.

“RED HOT CHILI PEPPER,” someone commented.

“Straight fire,” another person wrote.

“she gets it from her momma,” another person said.

A fan said, “Gorgeous!!! You can rock any hair color!!!”

“I absolutely love love love. freak gorgeous,” another said.

The Man Convicted in Hit and Run Death of Biermann’s Best Friend Sentenced to 5 Years Prison

According to The Sun, “Jessie Morris was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department on August 11, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as he arrived on a flight from the Dominican Republic,” for his involvement in a hit and run which occured on April 3, 2021 in Atlanta.

The outlet says, Ethan McAllister, “was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries and authorites spent months appealing for help from the public.”

Morris originally “pleaded not guilty to three charges – homicide by vehicle in the first degree, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, and providing a false statement” according to the outlet, but changed his plea to guilty “for the first and third charge, with the second merged, and was sentenced last month.”

His punishment included “15 years in prison, with the first five to be served in confinement and the remaining 10 on probation” the outlet wrote.

Brielle’s younger sister Ariana was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, underage possession of alcohol and improper/erratic lane change August 13, according to police records obtained by Heavy.

Her mother took to Instagram to explain their side of the story.

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender,” Zolciak wrote on her Instagram Stories shortly after the arrest was made public. “When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired. That was not the case. While we have no desire to litigate this case in the media, Ariana was not impaired by any substance, including alcohol or Marijuana.”

