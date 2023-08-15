Dorit Kemsley’s Son Jagger Involved in an Accident

Dorit Kemsley’s son was involved in an accident in early August that left him needing stitches in his forehead.

On August 15, 2023, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of Jagger, 9, sitting in a doctor’s chair for a checkup. “Jagger, it looks really good,” the doctor tells him. Jagger appeared to be in good spirits as he waited to have his stitches removed.

“2 weeks ago Jagger had an accident with a baseball bat. @drpay came to our rescue and I’m forever grateful,” Kemsley captioned the video. “This was just before we got his stitches taken out,” she added.

Kemsley tagged board certified plastic surgeon Payman Danielpour in her posts.

The Doctor Told Jagger That He May Have a ‘Cute Little, Tiny Little Scar’

Kemsley didn’t share any additional details about what happened to Jagger, but it appears as though a baseball bat hit him in the head.

Jagger appeared very inquisitive in the videos shared by Kemsley, asking the doctor what things looked like and what not. Dr. Pay assured Jagger and his mom that everything healed nicely and that Jagger may not even have a scar — but if he does, it will be “tiny.”

Kemsley took a moment to thank the doctor for making the whole process “painless.” Jagger closed his eyes slightly when the doctor started taking his stitches out, but was resilient through the whole process. Dr. Pay then showed him the stitches once they were out on his forehead. He also explained to Jagger that he added a steri-strip on the wound to help pull it together through the next week of the healing process.

Jagger will need to go back to see the doctor at least once more. “Eternally grateful to @drpay,” Kemsley captioned a photo of her and Jagger.

Jagger Kemsley Started Playing Baseball

Back in March, Kemsley’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, shared a couple of photos of Jagger in his baseball attire. “Go Jagger,” he captioned the post.

“Our life these days,” Dorit Kemsley wrote in the comments section.

Since joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in season 7, fans have gotten a front row seat to watch the Kemsley kids (Jagger has a younger sister named Phoenix) grow up.

“They’re still little munchkins, but Phoenix was just a few months old [when RHOBH started] and they’ve grown up with it, so the audience has obviously seen them grow. And now they’re so fun and, you know, we’re able to play and they’re little people with big personalities and they’re funny and smart and such a joy. They’re doing really well,” Dorit Kemsley said in an interview with Bravo Insider in January 2022.

“I encouraged them to have their individuality, and I’ve always spoken to them like little adults. There’s certain values that are really important, family being one of them, and manners. They’re just really great kids. They’re polite and kind and thoughtful and funny. It’s just a real joy being their mom,” she added.

Dorit Kemsley has filmed season 13 of RHOBH with her co-stars. It is expected to air in late 2023 or early 2024.

