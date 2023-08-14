Here’s What Richie Wakile Looks Like Now: PHOTO

Richie Wakile rose to fame when his wife, Kathy Wakile, was on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Many people may remember Richie Wakile for his sense of humor. In the early days of the franchise, fans loved watching him interact with Joe Giudice and Joe Gorga — his cousins by marriage.

These days, Richie Wakile is living his best life, spending time in various countries on vacation with his wife. On August 4, 2023, he shared a photo of him and Kathy Wakile in Greece ahead of their 32nd wedding anniversary.

“A picture speaks a thousand words! 32 years in September! Thank you @alexecoevents & Niiiiiiiiiiikkkkkk for introducing us to beautiful Cyprus & your beautiful friends! NEXT STOP LEBANON,” he captioned the post.

Here’s what Richie Wakile looks like today:

Richie Wakile’s Hair Is More White Than Gray

Richie Wakile may be officially entering his silver fox era. The father of two has aged a bit over the past decade, though fans still think he and his wife look fantastic.

“You both look incredible,” one person commented on Richie Wakile’s photo.

“Greece is beautiful. You make it look even better,” someone else wrote.

“They look fabulous!… Bring them back,” a third Instagram user said, suggesting Kathy and Richie Wakile return to RHONJ.

“Lookin good kids,” a fourth comment read.

On August 5, 2023, Kathy Wakile shared a photo of her and her husband at sunset in Lebanon, adding the caption, “Golden Hour.” Dozens of commenters noted how great the couple looks.

Kathy Wakile Parted Ways With Bravo in 2016

Kathy Wakile was a guest on the show in season 2, because her cousin, Teresa Giudice, had been on. She was offered a full-time role on season 3 and stayed on the show through season 5. She dropped to a part-time role for seasons 6 and 7 before leaving Bravo altogether.

Fans enjoyed watching Kathy Wakile and her husband Richie Wakile as they raised their two kids, hosted parties, and interacted with the rest of the cast, including Kathy Wakile’s sister, Rosie Pierri.

Back in February 2023, Kathy Wakile shared the main reason she decided to leave reality television behind.

“My problem is I never rehearse what I’m about to say, like a lot of people. So sometimes when I’m trying to get my point across I fumble with the right words. My reality is what I signed up for, I wasn’t changing that to make a ‘good story’ or ‘good TV’ like many [castmates] do,” she wrote, according to a screenshot supplied by AllAboutTRH.

“After being on a reality show for a while many people get caught up in that life and want/need to stay in that world, so they manufacture ‘reality’ to be interesting. I am me. I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten wise, I’ve grown, and I keep learning each day is a blessing. Thank God,” she added.

Since leaving RHONJ, the Wakiles have married off their daughter, Victoria Wakile, moved out of their longtime New Jersey home, and have taken some time to travel the world.

