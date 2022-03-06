Dorit Kemsley Looks So Different in Pre-Housewives Pics

Dorit Kemsley has changed a lot since joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The 45-year-old Beverly Beach founder is known for her glamorous looks and over-the-top outfits, but she has also transformed herself in front of fans’ eyes.

In November 2016, People reported that Kemsley and Eden Sassoon joined the cast of the Bravo reality show. At the time, Kemsley was close friends with veteran RHOBH cast member Lisa Vanderpump. Getty Images photos from July 2016 show Kemsley attending the Daily Mail’s Summer White Party with Vanderpump at Pump in Los Angeles, and she looks quite a bit different than she does today.

You can see some of the photos below:

Lisa Vanderpump Once Joked That She “Didn’t Recognize’ Kemsley

Vanderpump and Kemsley famously had a falling out over the “PuppyGate” drama that took place in season 9 after a Vanderpump Dogs rescue puppy originally adopted by Kemsley ended up at a kill shelter.

During a 2021 appearance on Teddi Mellencamp’s “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast, Kemsley claimed that things were so bad between her and the SUR owner that when they both dined at the same restaurant one night, Vanderpump “did not say a word” to her despite knowing she was there.

According to Us Weekly, Vanderpump reacted to Kemsley’s story about their run-in in a now-deleted tweet that said, “Ignore her? I just didn’t recognize her lol.” Vanderpump included a screenshot of “Dorit Kemsley before after” Google Image search results, which showed how Kemsley looks today as compared to how she looked in the 1990s.

Vanderpump’s diss took place around the same time that an old high school photo of Kemsley resurfaced online, showing her with long, dark hair and more prominent facial features. The photo, which has been posted by Page Six, shows Kemsley when she was known as Dorit Lemel at Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge, Connecticut. Kemsley graduated from the high school in 1994, according to The Daily Mail.

Sassoon has also dubbed Kemsley as unrecognizable. In 2020, the former RHOBH star took to Twitter to post side-by-side photos of Kemsley with the caption, “Why? A beautiful woman w/ some fame & $ turns herself into a completely different character.”

In a second tweet, Sassoon posted another before and after of Kemsley with the caption, “NOTE TO ALL WOMEN … don’t over do it. TRUE BEAUTY IS WITHIN.”

Dorit Kemsley Previously Denied That She’s Had Plastic Surgery

Kemsley’s changed looks have long been the subject of debate. She has been accused of having a nose job, which she has denied. On Twitter, RHOBH veteran Kyle Richards confirmed that her own plastic surgeon noted that Kemsley did not have work done on her nose.

“Dorit even went with me for my nose consult and the doctor looked at her nose too. I do not believe she has had her nose done,” Richards told fans last year.

Richards has also been vocal about saying she believes that Kemsley uses makeup contouring to sculpt her features.

According to TooFab, Kemsley’s makeup artist Samuel Rauda responded to social media commenters who said the RHOBH star looks like she has a “Kardashian-Jenner” face and accused Kemsley of going to a doctor to ask for a Kardashian look.

“I’m the doctor lol,” Rauda replied, noting that he uses heavy contouring on Kemsley. “When I glam, I try to make the face look symmetrical … It’s all makeup tricks.”

In 2021, Kemsley addressed the speculation about her looks during an Instagram Q&A.

“The only plastic surgery I’ve had done is my boobs,” Kemsley revealed, according to Bravo.com. “It drives me crazy when people say I’ve had plastic surgery on my face. I’ve done filler and Botox and I work with masterful makeup artists who can transform your face. If I ever decide to do plastic surgery, I promise I will happily share it.”

