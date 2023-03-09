RHOBH Star Shares Inside Look at Her Wedding: VIDEO

Dorit Kemsley gave fans a look back at her wedding day. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star married Paul “PK” Kemsley in New York City on March 7, 2015, one year after the birth of their son, Jagger.

In honor of their eighth wedding anniversary, Dorit, 46, shared rare footage of the couple’s magical day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorit Kemsley Shared a Video That Included Her Husband’s Wedding Speech

In an elegantly produced video set to the One Republic song “I Lived” and shared on Instagram, aa newly married PK was seen raving about his “breathtaking” bride. The footage showed both PK and Dorit getting ready for her wedding, as well as the bride’s walk down the aisle during a traditional Jewish ceremony.

“Dorit, you look beyond ridiculously stunning,” PK said in his speech, before adding that his wife’s “inside” is the most beautiful thing about her. Dorit wore two different bridal gowns on her special day. The first dress had a classic design paired with a traditional long veil, but during the reception, she was seen dancing in a satin, beaded number.

There were shots of the elaborate reception tablescapes adorned with tealights and white florals. Additional footage showed the newlywed couple on the dance floor together and later singing together. Their close pal Boy George was also on hand.

“8 years ago today, I married my soulmate,” Dorit captioned the video. “We may not always have it all together, but together we have it all.”

Dorit Kemsley Previously Shared a ‘Fun Fact’ About Her Wedding Day

The video also gave a look at the famous landmark where The Kemsley wedding was held: the iconic Rainbow Room at the top of Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Dorit shared that tidbit in a 2012 Instagram post. “Fun fact: we got married in the newly refurbished, iconic Rainbow Room March 7th, 2015 on top of Rockefeller Center in NYC,” she captioned a pic of her wedding day. “Both PK and I have a penchant and fondness for the roaring 20’s; so we transcended into an elegant, upscale, Art Deco, Gatsby-esque party for our wedding.”

According to Rockefeller.com, the legendary Rainbow Room has been “graced by presidents, dignitaries, and the brightest stars in entertainment” since its original opening in 1934.

The Kemsleys’ elaborate wedding even scored a write-up in Wedding Style magazine. The article revealed that the bride and groom-to-be scouted 10 venues before deciding to wed at the Rainbow Room. “It was everything we wanted,” Dorit recalled of the famous venue.

During the reception, the newlywed couple ultimately danced to the song “My Eyes Adore You” from “Jersey Boys,” a song that held special meaning to them due to the fact that they saw the musical on their very first date four years prior.

According to BravoTV.com, the reception also featured a five-tier wedding cake embellished with a geometric design. “We had a Great Gatsby Art Deco style wedding (Art Deco cake),” Dorit told fans on Instagram, adding that her inspiration came from “the economic prosperity and cultural edge” of the roaring 1920s.

