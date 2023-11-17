Fans Cracking Up as Dorit Kemsley’s Children Critique Her Fashions

Everyone’s a critic, and nobody knows that more than “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley.

In a November 14 Instagram post, Kemsley shared a video of her children, Jagger (9) and Phoenix (7), looking back at some of her old interview looks from the show and rating their mother’s fashions on a scale from 1 to 10. “This was so much fun watching Jagger and Phoenix, my little fashionistas, rate my past confessional looks from 1-10 but the commentary was definitely my favorite part! The apple does not fall far from the tree! 😂 🤭 😍,” Kemsley captioned her post.

See what Jagger and Phoenix have to say about their mother’s looks below.

Dorit Kemsley’s Children Give Her Their Honest Reviews

The Kemsley children’s first look up for review is Dorit’s first-ever interview look. The kids were shocked when it appeared on the screen, yelling “Oh my god!” at the photo of their mother in a simple red dress and gold necklace.

“Sorry mama, 1 out of 10!” Jagger was quick to shout out.

Although Dorit agreed with her son’s assessment, she was quick to explain the look, telling him, “This was my very, very, very, very, very first interview. I didn’t realize that I could choose what I wanted to wear, so I went with it.”

The second look saw Dorit in a sparkling black and silver dress with her hair in a curly updo that her children weren’t the biggest fans of. After a “private chat”, Phoenix announced that they were giving this look a 5 out of 10.

After that, Dorit showed her children a photo of herself in a mesh top, with her hair pushed back in a headband, and large dangling earrings that spelled out “CHA” and “NEL”. “The only part that I don’t like is that I can see too much skin,” Phoenix said, “I can see your boobs.” After looking closer at the details of the look, Jagger and Phoenix landed on a 7 out of 10.

Dorit’s last look was an instant 10 out of 10 for her children. It featured a Vivian Westwood corset with a painting on the front, with a half-up-half-down hair look and a golden butterfly clip that her children said “goes together.”

Fans were delighted by Jagger and Phoenix’s assessments, commenting on their mother’s post to share their thoughts.

“We need this as a show. They are the new fashion police!” on user wrote.

“Lol my heart ❤️ I love their commentary! They are definitely your children! ❤️” another user added.

“not them giving you 1/10 before your glam squad😂” a third fan commented.

Dorit Kemsley Takes on Her First Live Theatre Role

Dorit is about to embark on a new adventure, as the Housewife announced that she would be taking part in a live production of the musical “Peter Pan” in the new year.

“I’m so excited to announce I’ll be joining my friend @boygeorgeofficial and the rest of the incredible cast of Peter Pan production in London at Hammersmith Apollo on Jan 5th, 6th and 7th! This will be my first live theatre performance as I’ll be playing Mrs Darling and the Mermaid who brings Tinker bell to life! ✨🧜‍♀️” Kemsley wrote in a November 14 post.

Some fans in the comment section were upset as the “Peter Pan” performances were originally marketed as a tour across England, however Dorit’s participation appears to have since been reduced only to these London dates.

