‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Husband Files for Divorce in Surprising Move

The husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora has filed for divorce in Gwinnett County, Georgia, TMZ reports.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Ralph Pittman listed the former couple’s date of separation as February 19, 2023. He has also requested joint physical and legal custody of the two children he shares with Sidora.

Pittman shared a statement with People magazine following the divorce filing. “Love is a beautiful thing. Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy,” he said.

Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Went Through a Tough Time in 2022

Sidora and Pittman started dating in 2014 and got engaged after just three months. Two months later, the two exchanged wedding vows in Los Angeles.

“We had been planning to do a big wedding, but Ralph’s lease was up and I wanted him to move in,” Sidora told People magazine in 2015. “We wanted to set a good example for Josiah, so we decided to just do a small wedding on the beach,” she added. Josiah is Sidora’s son from a previous relationship. A few months later, Sidora and Pittman found out they were expecting their first child together.

In 2022, Sidora and Pittman’s relationship went through a rough patch. According to Page Six, Sidora found messages from a former assistant offering to give him a massage. On an episode of RHOA, Sidora told her castmates that she hadn’t been wearing her wedding ring.

“At first, mine wasn’t fitting after the babies. And then as I lost weight, we were having some issues. So I just never put it [back on]. I stopped wearing it,” she said (via Page Six). She went on to say that she and Pittman had been going to therapy.

In the time since, things have appeared better between Pittman and Sidora, who have both shared posts about one another on their respective Instagram accounts. For example, on December 25, 2022, Pittman shared a video of him and Sidora at the keyboard together. “Remember this?” he captioned the post, adding a string of heart eye emoji.

“Miss these days so much! So excited to get back to this place w/ you Hubby,” Sidora wrote in the comments section.

On February 13, 2023, Sidora shared a video of her and Pittman and several of their friends celebrating his 40th birthday.

Fans Are Surprised That It Was Ralph Pittman Who Filed for Divorce

After news of the split broke, dozens of “Real Housewives” fans took to Reddit to express their feelings on it. Many appeared surprised that it was Pittman who filed for divorce rather than Sidora.

“HE filed for divorce??? The audacity! The NERVEEEE!!!” one person wrote.

“RALPH is the one filing?!” echoed another Redditor.

“The lion, the witch and the audacity of this b**** to file! He’s a certifiable d o u c h e ! Byeeeee Ralph,” a third comment read.

“I can’t wait to see her live life without this a****** she’s so funny and has really grown on me as a housewife,” a fourth Reddit user added.

Sidora joined that cast of RHOA in 2020 and has been a full-time star for two seasons.

