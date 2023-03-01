Fans Can’t Get Over ‘Disturbing’ Photo of RHOBH Star’s Daughter

The daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna is making waves on social media after photos from a recent shoot she did for The Perfect Magazine were published.

Rinna shared a photo from the shoot on her Instagram feed on February 22, 2023. The particular photo that Rinna shared featured her oldest daughter, Amelia Gray, in a black bikini with chunky jewelry, bleached eyebrows, and long hair across her upper lip to resemble a long, unkempt mustache.

Rinna captioned the post with a conversation that Gray had with someone named Andreas. The full caption was originally shared by Vivienne Westwood. As part of the quote, Gray told Andreas, “You basically made my life. Not only my first show in Paris but my biggest dream in the world.”

Fans haven’t had the best things to say about the photo, which many found “disturbing.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Didn’t Like the Photo of Amelia Gray

In the comments section of Rinna’s post, Gray — whose father is actor Harry Hamlin — reiterated her quoted conversation that appeared in the caption. “Biggest dream still dreaming,” she said.

From there, dozens of comments from concerned fans took over.

“I’m a big fan of yours Lisa but having a young daughter myself I find this image really disturbing! She is so extremely thin and obviously she has had cosmetic procedures which at her age is really sad,” one person wrote.

“The image/message this is showing young girls is disturbing! I am so thankful that I do not have a daughter,” someone else added.

“Disturbing to say the least. Last thing I want my daughters seeing, really! Get your head checked. Unfollowing,” a third comment read.

“I believe these type of images are more about SHOCK VALUE! Really sad and disturbing how the kids coming up today are getting so confused! I blame crap like this! Just my opinion,” echoed a fourth Instagram user.

Both of Lisa Rinna’s Daughters Are Models

Both of Rinna’s daughters — her younger daughter is Delilah Hamlin — have done extensive modeling after breaking into the business in the late 2010s. At the time, W Magazine reported that Amelia Hamlin had signed with IMG Models.

“I didn’t do anything to help them do anything, to be honest. They’ve done everything on their own. They work very hard,” Rinna told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. Both of the girls have received backlash over the work they’ve done.

In May 2022, Hamlin shared a photo of herself with bleached blond hair and bleached eyebrows to match. “Never let em know your next move,” she captioned an Instagram post. The photo got a lot of attention on social media with many fans saying that she looked “scary.”

While Amelia Hamlin appears to be on the internet’s radar at present time, her younger sister has also gotten her fair share of backlash from fans who don’t agree with how she’s looked in various shoots or even in random photos over the years. Most recently, fans got upset over a photo of Delilah Hamlin with her dad.

READ NEXT: RHONJ Star Didn’t Want to ‘Hurt’ Melissa Gorga by Repeating Cheating Rumor