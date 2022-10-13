RHOA Star Believes Heather Dubrow Called the Paparazzi Following Cheating Rumors

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow commented on rumors regarding her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, on Instagram. On September 29, 2022, the Bravo fan account, bravohousewives, alleged that the reality television personality had refrained from filming RHOC season 17 because of claims her husband had been unfaithful. The mother of four was quick to refute the cheating rumors in the post’s comments section, writing, “This is not true, on any level.”

After replying to the bravohousewives Instagram post, Heather and her husband were photographed by paparazzi during an October 2022 visit to Disneyland, per Page Six. The couple was spotted spending time on a bench and hugging.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora shared her thoughts about the paparazzi pictures of the Dubrows during an October 2022 episode of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and RHOC personality Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave & Drew Sidora Spoke About Heather Dubrow’s Photos

During the October 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave asked Sidora if she believed Heather called the paparazzi on herself following the cheating rumors.

“She called them, she called them,” asserted the RHOA personality. “Like I mean, I think my four-year-old daughter can answer that. Totally, do you think the paparazzi is flying or driving all the way to Orange County? I don’t — no.”

Arroyave seemed to agree with Sidora, stating, “It’s not like she lives in West Hollywood or L.A. where they are honestly out to get everybody.”

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, the RHOA star also commented on how the Dubrows present themselves as a family.

“I appreciate, you know, a good picture perfect family but it’s very projecting this is what we want to show and this is how we want to appear, the matching Christmas outfits, the matching everything, it’s just like gosh these people are like perfect,” said Sidora.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Rumors of Her Husband Having a n Affair in April 2022

According to Page Six, Heather previously commented on rumors regarding her husband during an April episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World.” The RHOC star stated that she had been notified there were allegations that the plastic surgeon had been unfaithful.

“There’s a rumor online right now that Terry was banging his assistant for years,” said the RHOC star. “It’s not true, I’m not going to give it any weight or any life because it’s stupid, but the point is this, for me, cheating is — it was my one hard no, like when we first met, I was like no matter what happens in our lives, just know I can’t recover from that.”

The Dubrows Spoke About Their Relationship in March 2022

The Dubrows spoke about their relationship during a March 2022 interview with Page Six. Terry shared that the couple has had numerous struggles throughout their 25-year relationship.

“We have been through every struggle, intimacy struggles when I felt bad about myself, financial struggles, we’ve had issues, lost several of millions of dollars, and we’ve had other kind of things with our family,” stated the doctor.

Heather chimed in that she and her husband had a particularly difficult year during the first season of Terry’s E! series “Botched” in 2014. She shared that they had discussed whether they wanted to continue being reality television stars if it was negatively affecting their marriage.

“We had to have a real come to Jesus moment and sit down and I remember we were in a car and we were parked somewhere,” recalled the mother of four. “And I said to him, I go, ‘look, this isn’t good for our marriage, so either we need to figure out how to be on this show and live the life that we’re living with our marriage intact or we need to get off television because that’s not an acceptable thing to be happening right now.'”

Heather then shared that they were able to figure out ways to maintain their relationship while starring on reality television.

The seventh season of RHOC is currently in production.

READ NEXT: Fans React to Uncovered Old Video of Lisa Rinna