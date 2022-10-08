Fans React to Uncovered Old Video of Lisa Rinna

Fans went hard on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna after an old clip resurfaces of her interacting with a TMZ videographer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Thought TMZ Cameraman Was ‘Shady’ Due to His Tattoos: ‘At First I Thought You Were a Gang Member’

In a TMZ clip dated December 28, 2010, Rinna is seen talking to a TMZ cameraman about his tattoos.

“At first I thought you were a gang member,” Rinna says. “Take a picture of this.”

Rinna takes the camera and pans toward the tattoo which clearly says “Guam” with a picture of the country and a sailboat.

In a second clip, this time undated, the cameraman runs into Rinna a second time and asked her if she remembers their first exchange.

“You looked like you’d just gotten out of a car from South Central and that you might, like, pop me,” Rinna says making a gun motion with her hand.

The cameraman says, “everyone has tattoos” to which Rinna replied, “No, but you looked shady.”

The video clip then shows several celebrities, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber and Angelina Jolie, all with tattoos.

Fans were upset with the assumptions that Rinna made and left their thoughts in the comments.

“And the way she tired to gaslight Garcelle at the last reunion when Garcelle said that someone told her that Lisa said she shouldn’t have brought race onto the show,” someone wrote.

“I know I shouldn’t be shocked, but I’m speechless,” a fan wrote.

“Love how LETS TALK ABOUT IT RINNA has come full circle and now we’re dredging up all Lisa’s racism and TALKING ABOUT IT,” another wrote.

Someone else said, “Lmao please let this circulate everywhere again to remind people of the real Rinna.”

Lisa Rinna Apologized for ‘Racially Insensitive Remarks’ Citing the Death of Her Mother: ‘I Have Had a Really Rough Time’

Rinna was criticized for “lashing out at fans and making racially insensitive remarks” in July 2022, according to Us Weekly.

The comments stem from her multiple arguments with costar Garcelle Beauvais.

“We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called racist,” said in a since-expired Instagram Story on June 30. “That’s bulls***. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes.”

She also told fans to watch “Real Housewives of Dubai”, if they didn’t like what they were watching on RHOBH.

RHODubai star, Caroline Brooks addressed Rinna in Instagram Story at the time, saying, “Keep your posts and aggression directed at the women on your show. Tread lightly Rinna! Your words/posts are reckless and disrespectful.”

She later apologized for her comments.

“I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me,” Rinna, 58, wrote via a now-deleted Instagram post on July 5. “I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you.”

Rinna’s mother, Lois, a popular fixture on the show, died in November, 2021.

“I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke,” Rinna announced via Instagram in November. “I am with her now, So let’s celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions.”

READ NEXT: 5 Revelations From the Southern Charm Reunion