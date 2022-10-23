Erika Jayne Reflects on ‘Dark’ Season of RHOBH

Erika Girardi is getting real about this past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During an Oct. 21 episode of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” After Show, the star was asked how she mentally prepared for season 12, as she sat beside costar Dorit Kemsley.

“I mean, I had probably the worst time of my life the season before this,” Girardi admitted during the After Show. “I was just really trying to show up and be there and present, that’s all I could do, was slap on a pretty face and get out there. It was just hard to go through it again.”

Girardi continued, gesturing to Kemsley next to her, “And then she had her horrible traumatic event. Still showed up, and I mean, it’s just, it’s been, for lack of a better word, dark. Lisa [Rinna] lost her mom. Coming off of Covid, for God’s sake, how could I forget that? You can’t really prepare, except show up and take it as it comes, because life throws you curveballs.”

As Girardi spoke about, this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was a tough one for many members of the cast. Girardi faced more questions about her ex-husband’s alleged fraud cases, Kemsley’s home was broken into, Rinna dealt with the death of her mom, Lois, and Kyle Richards and her sister, Kathy Hilton, went through a rough patch at the end of the season.

Viewers can catch the final part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

One ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Said That She Would Not Return if Girardi & Rinna Were Still on the Cast

Even though Girardi thought that this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was “dark,” it seems like Kathy Hilton believes there are other problems within the cast. While speaking with TMZ on Oct. 21, the star revealed that she will not come back to the series if both Girardi and Rinna are still on.

“I had said that I would only be willing to come back if the cast [was different]. If it was completely the same, absolutely not,” Hilton told TMZ. “I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple speak up, but most of them, they’re not being the most authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies [might do] because they’re capable of anything, Erika and Lisa.”

Hilton also added, “They’ll throw anybody under the bus. I said a few weeks ago, ‘You watch. They’re all going to start turning on each other.’ And that started happening yesterday.”

Hilton, Girardi, and Rinna did not exactly get along well this season. During their cast trip to Aspen, Rinna accused Hilton of having a “meltdown” and saying “horrible” things about her sister, Kyle Richards, and the other cast members. Hilton has denied this, but Girardi has backed Rinna, causing a divide between them and Hilton.

Andy Cohen Says There Have Been No Casting Decisions Made for Next Season’s ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Even if Hilton may want Rinna and Girardi off the show, there have been no casting decisions made yet. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at BravoCon 2022, Andy Cohen gave an update on the next season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“We kinda have those discussions now through the end of, after when the reunions air,” Cohen said about casting changes. “I think the key to the success to this thing, that it’s been going for 16 years, is that we take people out, we put people in, and we try to keep it fresh. In terms of specifics of Rinna and anyone else, I think everything is on the table, but nothing to announce about that right now.”

