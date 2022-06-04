RHOBH Star Says Erika Jayne ‘Bamboozled’ Her

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne were at odds during the show’s eleventh season. Jayne was unhappy with Stracke after she inquired about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s legal issues. According to Us Weekly, Jayne and Girardi were accused of “withh[olding] $2 million in client funds.” The publication reported that the “Get It Tonight” singer “had been dismissed in Girardi’s fraud lawsuit.” However, she has now been “accused of hindering the investigation of a $5 million fraud lawsuit filed against her,” as reported by Page Six.

While speaking to Us Weekly in May 2022, Stracke shared that she is no longer interested in asking questions about Jayne’s legal situation.

“I stayed out of it all because I already did it because if you weren’t listening to the last season, you can catch it again this season. I just don’t have to do the talking. I already did it… I said what I needed to say last season and I was right and I’ll always be right on that. So I didn’t need to get involved, I have other things,” said Stracke.

She also asserted that she “was not nervous to see [Jayne],” but felt “indifferent” when in her company.

“Last year, she bamboozled me when I thought we were in a good place so who knows what she’s saying behind my back this season. So we’re going to have to see, I don’t know,” said the 50-year-old.

Sutton Stracke Discussed Her Relationship With Erika Jayne in a Separate Interview

Stracke shared similar information about her relationship with Jayne in a May 2022 interview with In The Know.

“I kind of came into [season 12] feeling very indifferently about Erika after the reunion, especially because she was very hurtful, so I got on protection mode. I was in armor gear around her blinders because I didn’t care,” explained the Georgia native.

Stracke suggested that she does not believe Jayne has changed since filming “RHOBH” season 11.

“Until I see a change, I do not care. I’ve said what I needed to say. I think that everyone knows my position, I think the world now knows my position,” said Stracke.

Erika Jayne Claimed That She Did Not Have Issues with Alcohol

The “RHOBH” season 12 trailer teased that Jayne has had issues with alcohol. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2022, the reality television star asserted that she has a healthy relationship with alcohol.

“I think it’s being more blown up than it is. Look, I’ve definitely mixed medication with alcohol and I’ve been upfront and honest about that. I also wanted to have a good time and sort of numb that feeling of pressure and that judgemental heavy stuff that was coming down. Is it a problem? No certainly not,” said Jayne.

She then suggested that she drank alcohol to make the company of some of her co-stars more tolerable.

“Let’s be honest, some of these ladies — their company is rather boring, so you do need to spice it up a bit and that’s what I did and I think they should be grateful,” stated the mother of one.

