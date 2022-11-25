RHOBH Alum Criticizes Erika Jayne: ‘I Do Remember Erika, You Know Like, Calling Me Names’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kathryn Edwards shared her thoughts about her former co-star Erika Jayne during a November 2022 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast. While recording the podcast episode, the former Bravo personality mentioned that Jayne and Kyle Richards had a heated discussion during RHOBH season 12, episode 17. When Richards criticized the “Pretty Mess” singer for not being more empathetic toward her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s alleged victims, she responded by vacating her Aspen house.

Edwards questioned why Jayne had a strong reaction to Richards’ remark when Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke made similar comments.

“Garcelle and Sutton had been saying these things to you, but you don’t shed a tear, you just come back with venom towards them and Crystal. But then Kyle says it and it just takes you to tears,” said the Wisconsin native.

Edwards also referenced Jayne was at odds with Stracke through season 12 and remarked that she believed the “Pretty Mess” singer is “just that bully.” She then shared that a social media user claimed Lisa Rinna had “gone after” her while filming RHOBH season 6. The 58-year-old shared she did not recall having issues with the “Melrose Place” actress. She mentioned, however, she had conflicts with Jayne after she criticized her use of vulgar language.

“I don’t really remember Rinna coming after me. But I do remember Erika, you know like, calling me names and everything, like it’s so stupid because I told you not to say the c word? And then it’s like oh? Whatever,” said Edwards. “But no one came to my defense publicly like on the show when it happened, at the reunion when she was talking like that, but every one of them were like ‘oh god yeah, I can’t believe she said that’ but no one said it at the reunion.”

Sutton Stracke Shared Her Thoughts About Erika Jayne Calling Her ‘A B***** F****** C***’

In season 12, episode 16, Stracke mentioned that Jayne called her “a b***** f****** c***” during the season 11 reunion. The Georgia native shared she was hurt that her co-stars did not come to her defense. Diana Jenkins responded by stating, “but you are one,” causing Jayne to laugh. During a September 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Stracke shared she found the moment hurtful.

“I said ‘Erika called me the c-word publicly and none of you said anything to her and that was in a huge public forum.’ And Diana, she said ‘that’s because you are.’ And everyone laughed. [Beauvais] didn’t laugh. Who are these people laughing at that joke?” said Stracke.

In the “RHOBH After Show” episode, Jayne suggested she did not regret insulting Stracke during the season 11 reunion.

“Whatever, I’m sure she’s been called worse,” said Jayne.

Kyle Richards Shared Her Thoughts About Erika Jayne’s Comment

While filming the “RHOBH After Show” episode, Kyle Richards shared she disapproved of Jayne and Jenkins’ remarks about Stracke. She explained that she believed the mother of three had made “mistakes but she’s not the c-word.”

“People use that kind of flippantly. I personally don’t like that word at all. If someone called me that it would make me feel bad, so I feel bad for her right now,” shared the “Halloween Ends” star.

Beauvais also shared she did not approve of Jenkins’ response to Stracke. She asserted the 49-year-old “was evil” for making the comment.

“That was really like — nothing I’ve ever seen, it was just uncalled for, but I felt like Diana just cut to the core and just said some really, really hurtful things,” stated the “Coming to America” star.

