Erika Jayne Reveals She Will Never Remarry

Erika Jayne says she has walked down the aisle for the last time.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star laughed off a question about her DMs and dating life when approached by TMZ, but she became intrigued when she was asked if she would ever date a lawyer again following her messy split from 82-year-old power attorney, Tom Girardi.

“Ooh, that’s a good question,” Erika replied. “That’s a good question. Probably not, but then again I’ll probably you know, I may need free legal.”

When asked if she would ever get married again, Erika was firm in her answer.

First, she reminded the reporter, “I am married,” then she added, “No I will not [ever get married again]. Never.”

Erika Has Been Married Two Times to Men Named Tom

Erika, 50, was married twice before, and her first marriage came at a young age.

According to The Sun, in 1991 she married her first husband, Thomas Zizzo. Erika’s first husband lives a private life but is thought to be a DJ. The outlet noted that the two met in Manhattan at a nightclub that Zizzo was working at. The former couple had one son together, Tommy, born in 1993, who grew up to become a police officer. Erika and Thomas Zizzo ended their marriage in 1996.

Erika met her second husband, Girardi, while she was working as a cocktail waitress in Los Angeles. She once told People that as a 27-year-old divorcee with a young son, “marriage was the farthest thing on my mind.” But Girardi was a persistent suitor and they became engaged within six months after they started dating. The pair tied the knot in January 1999, according to Us Weekly.

During an April episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Erika defended her marriage to her much older husband. During a conversation with co-star Garcelle Beauvais, she said she was “thankful” that he welcomed her son Tommy “with open arms.”

“That’s my guy,” Erika said, per Bravo TV.

She later added, “I’ve dealt with this forever: the younger woman that married the wealthier, older man,” she said. “I mean, I’m tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage, then come f***ing talk to me. …Yeah I married a guy that’s 33 years older than me and yeah he’s got a lot of money, but you know what? He’s a f***ing good man. And that is the most important thing.”

Erika filed for divorce in November 2020 amid allegations that Girardi embezzled money from his clients.

Erika Has Been Vocal About Her Desire to Date

After more than 20 years with Girardi, Erika seems to know what she wants now that she’s back in the dating scene. A source told TMZ that Erika “jumped back into the LA dating pool” and has been on dates with several guys she has met through friends, some of whom work in the entertainment industry

As for the type of guy she is looking for, Erika made it clear.

“I think every girl, you know, likes a guy with money,” she recently told the outlet.

She also revealed that the number one quality she is looking for in a man is “intelligence,” and that looks are “on the lower scale” of what matters to her. After being married to a man 30 years her senior, Erika maintained that age doesn’t matter, although she said she does draw the line at dating anyone under 25-years-old.

