WATCH: ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Deleted Scene Puts Erika Jayne’s Publicist in Focus

A deleted scene from season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is making the rounds on the internet after the final episode of the show left fans with many questions.

Toward the end of the final episode of the season, Kyle Richards reveals that she found out that someone from Erika Jayne’s camp — specifically her publicist Jack Ketsoyan — had leaked information to the press.

The information leaked involved a “meltdown” that Lisa Rinna claims that Hilton had one night during the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Richards confronted Erika during a party at her and Mauricio Umansky’s home, and told the “Pretty Mess” singer what she knew. In a confessional, Richards explained that her sister Kathy Hilton had launched an investigation and that Erika’s publicist was the person behind the leaks.

“It was someone who works for you,” Richards said.

“Interesting,” Erika responded keeping a straight face. When Richards told Erika it was her publicist, Erika said, “well then you should show me what you have.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Ketsoyan Admittedly Listened in on a Conversation Between 2 Housewives

#RHOBH Deleted Scene: Looks like the International airing got an extra scene with Erika’s publicist and Mikey 👀 pic.twitter.com/CRB4ColBd4 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 7, 2022

Since the episode aired, the international version was shared on social media and it included a deleted scene that didn’t air in the U.S. In it, Ketsoyan is seen listening in on a conversation between Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley.

Rinna and Kemsley were talking about Kathy Hilton while standing outside and Ketsoyan was sort of in the background.

“It’s going down over here,” someone named Mikey said.

“Good, it needs to,” said a woman named Laia.

“I’m listening to what’s happening behind me,” Ketsoyan is quoted as saying. He didn’t appear to be taking notes or recording the conversation, nor did he say anything further about what was being discussed. Moreover, the fact that he was present at the time the conversation took place doesn’t prove that he leaked any information to the press.

Heavy has reached out to Ketsoyan for comment.

RHOBH Fans Reacted to the Deleted Scene on Social Media

Several “Real Housewives” fans have reacted to the clip on Twitter. Several people seem to feel that the deleted scene was enough to prove Richards’ claims while others are still trying to get to the bottom of what Hilton actually said that fateful night in Aspen.

“Makes you wonder what other important scenes get cut out. Clear as day that it was Erika’s PR/friend that was leaking to the press,” one person wrote.

“It took years for Bravo to reveal LVP was the one that urged Camille to put Taylor’s abuse on camera. Years from now they’ll show snippets of Kathy’s rant,” someone else added.

“Even without that lil clip, I already believed it was someone on Erika’s team lol,” a third comment read.

“Well if Kathy truly did what was said, what’s the problem with it being made public? She’s not so rich that she can’t be held accountable. If she didn’t do it then Rinna has lots to apologize for. Other than that, Kathy should explain her side of things,” a fourth fan suggested.

