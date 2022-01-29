Erika Jayne Court Case Just Took a Huge Turn

Erika Jayne has received some news about the embezzlement case involving her ex-husband Tom Girardi. On January 29, 2022, Us Weekly reported that complaintds against the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star have been dismissed from the criminal case.

“Pursuant to stipulation, plaintiff’s claims against defendants EJ Global LLC and Erika Girardi are dismissed without prejudice and without costs,” the court document obtained by Us Weekly read.

Previously, Tom was accused of embezzling some $2 million from clients that had acquired his legal services through the now defunct Girardi & Keese. Erika was previously named in the case, but is no longer being investigated, according to the report.

Erika is currently filming season 12 of RHOBH. She has not commented on the latest development in her ex-husband’s case.

Erika Was Asked to Return $750,000 Earrings as Part of Her Ex-Husband’s Bankruptcy Case

News of the dismissal of claims against Erika comes on the heels of reports that the RHOBH star was asked to return a pair of $750,000 earrings by the trustee overseeing Tom’s bankruptcy case.

In court documents obtained by People magazine, the trustee claimed that earrings were a gift that Tom gave to Erika in 2007, but that they were purchased “using money from a client trust account.” Upon return, the earrings were set to be sold in an effort to fund Tom’s legal case.

“I am disturbed by everyone jumping to conclusions about Erika, who is innocent, and trying to blame her for the actions of others. If the law matters, the trustee’s motion is completely out of bounds. Even based on the incomplete hearsay evidence filed with the motion, the trustee has no claim based on Erika innocently receiving a gift of earrings 15 years ago from her now estranged and then-extraordinarily wealthy husband,” Erika’s attorney, Evan C. Borges, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Erika is being cooperative, however, and has “agreed to hold and not transfer or sell the earrings, to maintain the status quo,” according to the court docs.

Erika Was Sued for $25 Million

Following her split from Tom, Erika was sued for some $25 million, according to Page Six. There was some suspicion that Erika received the money from Tom’s firm by way of her LLC, EJ Global.

The suit, filed in November 2021, was brought on by the trustee in Tom’s bankruptcy case, according to Reuters. Although Erika has been dismissed from her ex-husband’s embezzlement case, this lawsuit is still ongoing. On January 27, 2022, Reuters reported that the case, which was first filed in Chicago, was set to be re-filed in California.

During season 11 of RHOBH, Erika told some of the other Housewives that she didn’t have knowledge of the aforementioned money.

Although she didn’t say too much about the case, Erika maintained that she didn’t have anything to do with Tom’s business — and that everything that was coming out about him was news to her. While some of the women believed her, many found themselves questioning Erika, which caused quite a bit of tension throughout the season.

