Erika Jayne Slammed for ‘Where Was I Going?’ Comment to Andy Cohen

Erika Jayne was in the hot seat during “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, and host Andy Cohen asked many questions that fans have been curious about for months.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom Girardi in November 2020, according to Vulture. A preview of the four-part reunion released by Bravo shows Andy asking Erika point blank why she didn’t leave her now-estranged husband, Tom Girardi, sooner. The reason she may have needed to? According to Law.com, Tom (and/or his law firm) has been named in multiple lawsuits over the years — and he owes “tens of millions of dollars.”

Erika responded point blank to Andy’s question: “Where was I going?”

Erika seemed to indicate that she didn’t have enough money to make it on her own, and Andy was quick to pick up on that. “I know what you make on this show,” he responded. “Hold on,” Erika says, before the clip cuts away.

Erika is now on her own and Tom has been placed under a conservatorship, according to People magazine. Erika has moved out of the home that she once shared with Tom, and lives in a smaller — but still really nice — home in California. While Erika seems to be doing okay in the finance department at present time (she’s also being sued by her ex-husband’s estate, according to TMZ), fans aren’t too thrilled with the response that she gave Andy when he questioned her decision to stick by Tom until last year.

Erika Earns About $25,000 Per Episode of ‘RHOBH’





According to The Sun, Erika make about $500,000 per season of “RHOBH.” That means that she makes roughly $25,000 per episode for 20 episodes. The outlet indicates that Erika is one of the highest paid Beverly Hills “Housewives,” with Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna also in the same tier.

Fans on Reddit immediately started slamming Erika for insinuating that she didn’t have enough money of her own to support herself if she left Tom.

“Ugh I HATE the way she acts like it’s 1930 and next to impossible for a woman to leave a bad marriage! Women do this EVERY DAY and with FAR FEWER RESOURCES than Erika,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Erika’s “where was I going” remark.

“Any gold digger like her would’ve stayed if they didn’t have a prenup, so in my eyes she knew all along about what was going down and that the money train was over,” added another.

“It’s so incredibly offensive to all the people who have had to flee actual bad relationships with nothing but the clothes on their backs. I can’t imagine how it makes Tom’s victims feel, many of whom likely struggle to afford housing and medications and treatments, etc. Meanwhile, she’s crying because she won’t be able to afford her weekly cosmetic surgeon treatments and won’t have enough closets to store her massive collection of designer crap,” a third person commented.

“It’s irritating to hear her say that. I’m sure her son wouldn’t mind her staying with him until she got back on her feet. Sutton offered here HELP. Erica [sic] is just a nasty person,” a fourth wrote.

Erika & Tom Are Both Being Sued for Embezzlement

About one month after Erika’s divorce filing, both Tom and Erika were sued for embezzlement, according to Vox. Almost immediately, Erika and Tom’s divorce was labeled a “sham.”

“While Erika publicly filed for divorce this month, on information and belief, that ‘divorce’ is simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK,” the lawsuit states (via Vox). Tom is being accused of using funds meant for clients of his former law firm for his own personal benefit. He is also accused of depositing some $25 million into Erika’s LLC, though she denies she knows anything about that.

“I was kept away from the books,” Erika said on an episode of “RHOBH,” according to Us Weekly. The latest development shared by Us Weekly on October 3, 2021, claims that Erika has been in negotiations to settle.

Her lawyer, Evan C. Borges, however, seemed to deny that report, telling the outlet, “It appears that my opposing counsel Mr. Richards has been discussing publicly what he calls settlement discussions. Here’s the truth: Mr. Richards has reached out and told me that he and the trustee want to settle. I have listened and will continue to listen. That’s it.”

