Erika Jayne Confuses Fans With New Instagram Photo

Erika Jayne is rumored to be at the center of some major drama on the new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” which is currently filming. The reality star is rumored to be feuding with co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle even unfollowed her on Instagram, according to Page Six.

“A couple nights ago, while filming, they really got into it with each other,” a source told the outlet. It seems as though Erika confirmed this move when she commented on a post

“Garcelle has unfollowed Erika on Instagram as #RHOBH filming winds down,” the BravoHousewives Instagram account posted on January 26, 2022. Erika took to the comments section to respond.

“Well me unfollow her back [sic],” she wrote. However, Erika did not unfollow Garcelle. And while just about everyone is wondering what went down during the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, it looks like things have either blown over already — or Erika’s is trying to throw fans off.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Shared a Photo With Garcelle & Sutton

Shortly after Garcelle unfollowed Erika on Instagram, the cast headed home from their trip, and Erika shared a photo with some of the other ladies — including the two that she’s rumored to be feuding with.

“THIS is a good time,” Erika captioned an Instagram post on January 30, 2022. Erika is all smiles in the selfie alongside Crystal Kung Minkoff, Lisa Rinna, Sutton and Garcelle, who is seen giving the peace sign while standing behind Erika.

“We had a good time,” Rinna commented on the post. Meanwhile, “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon seemed to hit the nail on the head with her comment.

“Haha y’all have the folks confused AF,” she wrote. Her comment received hundreds of likes, and several comments from fans who agreed with her.

“This comment is everything,” someone responded.

“Facts,” added another Instagram user.

Erika Reshared a Group Photo on Her Instagram Stories

In addition to sharing the group photo on her Instagram feed, Erika also took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a photo posted by Crystal. The group shot showed the ladies of RHOBH, including newcomers Sanela Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino, along with Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky, standing outside of a private jet.

“Before they kicked us out,” Crystal captioned the photo.

Kyle also shared the pic, adding the caption, “coming in hot.” Erika took to the comments section of Kyle’s post to weigh in with just one word. “HOT,” she wrote in all caps.

A subsequent post on Erika’s Instagram Stories showed several black SUVs that were lined up and waiting for the ladies upon their return to Los Angeles. Erika tagged each one of her RHOBH co-stars in the video.

She also posted a message to her close friends on the heels of a report that the complaints made against her in court had been dismissed. “Thank you to my friends that know me. It’s a marathon. I love you,” she wrote. She signed the message with her initial, “E.”

