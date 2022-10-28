Former Bravo Star Calls Erika Jayne ‘a Freaking Liar’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Kelly Dodd did not hold back when giving her opinion about “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne. During an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” Dodd spoke about Jayne’s comments during the RHOBH season 12 finale.

In the RHOBH episode, Kyle Richards shared that she believed one of her co-stars was leaking information about her sister, Kathy Hilton’s behavior to media outlets. Sutton Stracke decided to confront Lisa Rinna and Jayne to see if they had contacted publications about Hilton. Both Rinna and Jayne denied having any involvement in the matter. Jayne asserted that she did not know how to contact the press to leak a story.

“I don’t know how to do that,” said the “Pretty Mess” singer.

Kelly Dodd Shared Her Thoughts About Erika Jayne

While recording the “Rick and Kelly Show” episode, Dodd asserted that she believed Jayne was a “liar.”

“Liar, she’s a freaking liar, she’s a liar. She knows d*** good and well, she’s a liar,” said the former Bravo personality.

She then asserted Bravo stars usually have relationships with various publications like Radar Online, TMZ, and Daily Mail.

“Every single one of us knows somebody in each of those publications okay – they reach out all the time. So for Erika to point blank lie, and to say she doesn’t know — she doesn’t know how to do that?” stated Dodd “Right there – I want to get her and I want to slap her across the face because she’s a gosh darn liar. Liar, it just kills me inside that she could just boldface lie like that. It even makes me angrier because now she can lie about that, what else can she lie about? It would have been better if she said ‘yeah I did leak it out to the press. Yeah, I did.'”

Dodd made similar comments in a different October 2022 “Rick and Kelly Show” episode, where she shared her thoughts about the third part of the RHOBH season 12 reunion. She noted that Rinna revealed she was contacted by a TMZ reporter following the night out in Aspen when Hilton had her alleged meltdown.

“Did I not tell you, three or four episodes ago that we all have contacts with every single outlet? Remember when Erika Jayne goes ‘I don’t know how to do that.’ You’re a liar, okay? [Rinna] just admitted that TMZ called her,” said Dodd.

Sutton Stracke Shared Why She Decided to Confront Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne

During an October 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Stracke shared why she decided to ask Rinna and Jayne whether they had leaked information regarding Hilton’s behavior in Aspen.

“I think Lisa and Erika removed themselves rather quickly and didn’t answer questions that Kyle wanted answered. I remember go getting them to snatch them back in. I am not afraid of either one of them and they are very scary,” said the fashion designer.

During the “RHOBH After Show” episode, Crystal Kung Minkoff also shared her thoughts on the matter. She explained that she initially believed people outside of the RHOBH cast had been sharing information with publications.

“I’m so naive, at first — because when we were filming we would see people like taking pictures and videos of us and then all of the sudden minutes later it’s on some kind of Instagram site, so we’re like oh they are listening,” said the reality television personality.

She then shared that she believes “it’s very much a possibility” that her co-stars had given information about Hilton to the press.

