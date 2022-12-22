Erika Jayne Calls the New Owner of Her Earrings ‘Obsessed’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne was legally mandated to no longer be in possession of her sizable diamond earrings after her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, “was accused of spending $750,000 of misappropriated money” to acquire the jewelry, per Daily Mail. As previously reported by Heavy.com, the earrings were auctioned and sold at “some $312,000” in December 2022. Lawyer Ronald Richards’s wife, Lauren Boyette-Richards, is currently in possession of the earrings and showed them off in an Instagram upload. In the caption of her December 17 post, Boyette-Richards shared she understood why Jayne “fought for these” as she believes the studs are “stunning.” According to the criminal defense attorney’s Twitter bio, Richards was once “Special Counsel for the Girardi Keese [bankruptcy] case.”

During a December 2022 appearance on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Jayne shared her thoughts about Boyette-Richards obtaining her jewelry.

Erika Jayne Shared Her Thoughts About Lauren Richards & Ronald Richards

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Jayne shared she was not surprised by Boyette-Richards’s Instagram post. The RHOBH personality also referenced that Richards frequently gives his opinion about her on Twitter.

“It’s also frightening because it’s someone that leaked my address and has been ruthlessly doing everything that he can to basically push himself into my life and into everything that has fallen apart around this entire situation and the earrings, you know, are part of it,” stated the “Pretty Mess” singer.

Jayne also stated she does not understand why Boyette-Richards wanted to acquire the earrings. She asserted that the couple views the jewelry as “a trophy.” She went on to say she believes the lawyer and his wife are “so obsessed” with her.

“If [Boyette-Richards] wanted a pair of diamonds — the world is littered with beautiful diamond earrings, believe me, but this was a personal thing. And they are obsessed, 1000 percent obsessed, and it’s weird,” asserted Jayne.

The RHOBH personality also stated she hopes Boyette-Richards “wear[s] the earrings in good health.”

“Enjoy some other woman’s earrings,” said the reality television star.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Discussed Ronald Richards in a December 2022 Interview

During a December 2022 episode of “#NoFilter with Zack Peter,” Arroyave shared she found Richards’s social media posts about Jayne and her ongoing legal issues distasteful.

“In my opinion, any real, established and credible lawyer is not tweeting. Leave that to messy Housewives, like please. If you are really taking the victims seriously, you are not out there tweeting,” said the All In founder.

Arroyave then revealed she believes Boyette-Richards “was like a fan of Erika.”

Erika Jayne Discussed Her Regrets Filming RHOBH Season 12

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada in October 2022, Jayne discussed her experience filming RHOBH season 12. She revealed she was “proud of [her] resolve and [her] ability to stick up for [herself]” during the production of the series. She also shared she regretted her decision to mix “alcohol and antidepressants,” which affected her behavior in season 12.

“However, I am human, going through a very tough time in my life and I did it on television. And so, I’m not going to beat myself up of something that is very human, you know, it’s been very hard,” said the reality television personality.

In an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Jayne suggested she would be interested in returning to RHOBH for season 13. She shared she would like to “have some fun” if she is asked back to star in the series.

“I think that the last two years have been super heavy. And I think that ‘Housewives’ cast and audience deserves a little bit more fun,” said the 51-year-old.

