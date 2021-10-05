Did Kyle Richards Not Invite Erika Jayne to Portia’s Bat Mitzvah?

Erika Jayne was apparently absent from Kyle Richards‘ daughter’s Bat Mitzvah celebration the weekend of October 2, 2021, as she did not appear in any photos or videos shared by the other “Real Housewives” cast members who were in attendance.

Based on Instagram posts, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Minkoff were all in attendance at Portia Umansky’s soiree. Former “RHOBH” star and Kyle’s sister, Kim Richards, was also at the party. It is believed that Garcelle Beauvais had another obligation, but was more than likely invited. However, Erika was no where to be seen.

Erika’s legal troubles involving her soon-to-be ex-husband, Tom Girardi, have been mounting over the past several months. The “Pretty Mess” singer was a big focus of the current “RHOBH” season, which will soon head into a 4-part reunion.

Redditors have been speculating about the reason for Erika’s absence, many wondering if Kyle chose not to invite her or if Erika felt it best to sit the event out.

Here’s what you need to know:

It’s Possible Kyle Did Not Invite Erika as There Are Rumors That They Are No Longer Friends

On September 8, 2021, around the time that the “RHOBH” reunion had filmed, the Daily Mail reported that Erika felt as though Lisa Rinna was the only real friend that she had on the show.

“Erika feels like Lisa Rinna is her only true friend on the show,” a source who claims to be a “close friend” of Erika’s told the outlet. While Erika and Kyle were previously very close, the source said that their relationship hadn’t survived the ups and downs over the past several months.

Fans have speculated that Kyle didn’t want Erika at her daughter’s party — either because the two had a falling out, or because Erika would have been a “distraction,” given everything that’s been going on in her life.

“Honestly I wouldn’t be surprised if Erika wasn’t invited. It was a kid event and she would have been an unnecessary distraction to the event,” one Redditor wrote on a thread about the event.

Meanwhile, another social media user suggested that it may have been Erika’s choice not to attend.

“My guess is Erika chose not to be with them,” the comment read.

Erika Has Been Silent on Social Media Since September 28

It seems as though Erika’s legal troubles may have hit a fever pitch. According to Us Weekly, Erika is in talks to settle the $25 million lawsuit that was brought against her by the trustees who are handling Tom’s bankruptcy case.

“I gave her a week to just voluntarily return the money, but she never did. I can’t get into the settlement discussion, but we are trying to resolve the case with her attorney. This is the $25 million that [Girardi’s] law firm paid on behalf of Erika to cover her expenses over a 12-year period,” attorney Ronald Richards told the outlet.

Erika, who has been very active on social media in recent weeks, has been silent on both Instagram and Twitter for more than a week. Her last tweet was a retweet on September 28, 2021, and her last Instagram post was uploaded on September 22, 2021.

READ NEXT: Kim Richards Looks Drastically Different at Portia’s Bat Mitzvah