PHOTO: Kim Richards Looks Unrecognizable at Portia’s Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards was in attendance at her niece’s Bat Mitzvah that took place over the October 3, 2021, weekend, and the former “Real Housewives” star looked completely different in a photo that was shared on Twitter by Queens of Bravo.

As Kyle Richards and other “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars shared photos and videos from the event, fans began to wonder who was in attendance — and who wasn’t. From what we’ve seen, Crystal Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley were all at Portia’s celebration. Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne were not seen at the party, nor was Kyle and Kim’s sister, Kathy Hilton.

Kyle has had fairly rocky relationships with both of her sisters, which she has discussed on various episodes of the “RHOBH” over the years. She’s gone without talking to Kim and she’s been in pretty big fights with Kathy, too. Fans were happy to see that Kim made it to Portia’s party, however, and couldn’t help but notice how incredible she looks.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Kim Looked Totally Different in This New Photo

Kim was at Portia’s Bat Mitzvah too! And she looks amazing! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/HQVqCDeEbq — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 4, 2021

Kim looked very happy as she posed for a photo, wearing her blond hair long and curled. Her all-black outfit was accented with silver and black jewelry, including a watch, a bracelet, and a pair of earrings.

“Kim was at Portia’s Bat Mitzvah too! And she looks amazing,” Queens of Bravo captioned the photo. Fans were quick to comment on the pic, saying that Kim looked very different.

“Holy sh*t!! What has she had done? She looks at least 15-20 years younger,” one Twitter user commented.

“Cough. Facelift. Cough,” wrote another.

“Holy crap she looks fantastic,” added a third.

“… either she’s had sone amazing work done or that’s a great filter!!” a fourth person wrote.

Fans on Reddit Are Convinced That Kim Had Plastic Surgery

The comments about Kim’s appearance haven’t slowed any, and fans on Reddit have been talking about it for hours. In fact, someone started a thread and shared the new photo of Kim for Redditors to discuss.

“She looks like she had a face transplant! She looks worse than Kyle!!! I thought this was Cheryl Hines,” wrote one Redditor.

“That’s can not be Kim…. She looks like Emma Roberts…wow,” added another.

Kim hasn’t been shy about sharing the work she’s had done to her body. Back in 2013, for example, she admitted that she had a nose job. According to Too Fab, Kim discussed her surgery on an episode of “RHOBH” — and she had the procedure done while filming for the Bravo franchise.

Back in 2020, Kim opened up about having her breast implants removed. “I never really wanted big breasts,” she told her doctor, according to Bravo. Kim hasn’t spoken out about any additional work that she’s had done in more recent months, however.

READ NEXT: Kim Richards’ Sobriety Questioned After Bizarre Cameo Surfaces Online