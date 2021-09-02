Is Erika Jayne Ready to Quit ‘RHOBH’?

Erika Jayne’s legal woes and divorce from Tom Girardi have served as the main story line on the current season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

As things continue to unfold in real time, fans of the show have been watching Erika go through some of the most challenging times of her life. Although Erika can’t say too much due to an ongoing investigation in an embezzlement case, she has shared a lot of things, particularly about her marriage to Tom, with her fellow castmates.

Fans have watched Erika break down in tears many times this season, and several have wondered why Erika decided to continue filming the show. Well, she had some choice words for anyone who thinks that she should quit “RHOBH.”

“God forbid I fight for myself. Stop thinking I’ll quit just because you think I should. F*ck that.

Thank you to everyone that is supportive and understanding. I will not be stopped,” Erika tweeted during the Wednesday, September 1, 2021, episode.

Fans Slammed Erika on Reddit Following the Most Recent ‘RHOBH’ Episode

Week after week, fans watch as Erika breaks down in tears while opening up about what’s going on in her life. Her soon-to-be ex-husband has been accused of stealing money from plane crash victims, according to Vox. There have also been reports that he gave Erika some $20 million in “loans,” according to Us Weekly.

Uncovered court documents seem to suggest that Erika could be guilty in the embezzlement case, though she maintains that she didn’t know about her husband’s business deals or what he did behind closed doors.

And while Erika has been forced to move out of her Beverly Hills mansion into a smaller abode, and is presumably no longer spending thousands of dollars per month on her much-talked-about glam squad, fans have pointed out that her life, though it may be different, isn’t actually that bad. Fans also accused her of lying, and came for her from just about every angle — anonymously on Reddit.

“She is wearing diamonds, fake eyelashes, and is at Kathy Hilton’s house eating caviar…and she’s the victim?” one Redditor wrote on a thread about the September 1, 2021, episode.

“‘I never lie.’ Yet she lied to all the ladies about her marriage and her relationship with Tom for years. Continues to lie. Every episode she gets worse and guiltier. She’s so out of touch,” added another.

“We are looking at her life, and what we see is a greedy, money & fame-hungry bitch who steals from innocent people who are in need,” a third Redditor commented.

Erika has not been fired from “Real Housewives,” though her future on the franchise isn’t clear. It’s possible that she could quit — though her tweet on September 1, 2021, suggests that’s not in the cards — or she could get fired.

Andy Cohen has been asked about Erika’s fate on the show on more than one occasion. However, he pointed out that the current season was already filmed when all of this legal stuff started going down. “I’m getting a lot of tweets from people saying, ‘You have to fire Erika from the show.’ I’m like, ‘You realize that the show is wrapped, we have shot it. You cannot remove her from the show,” he said during an episode of his show Radio Andy.

Erika has confirmed that she will indeed be a part of the Reunion, and doesn’t seem to be stepping out of the spotlight, despite what’s going on in her life outside of the show.

Could Erika be fired ahead of the new season? Sure. But keep in mind that even convicted criminals, such as Teresa Giudice, still have a home on Bravo.

