RHOBH Star Makes Unexpected Announcement: ‘Dreams Do Come True’

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has made a big announcement: She’s heading to Las Vegas for a residency.

On April 19, 2023, Erika Jayne confirmed that she is set to perform a number of shows at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, making her official comeback in the music business.

“After darkness comes light. 365 days ago I was at one of the lowest points in my life. Thanks to your love and support, it is with tears in my eyes that I announce my first Las Vegas Residency: BET IT ALL ON BLONDE,” Erika Jayne captioned an Instagram post.

“To anyone who’s ever told you that something isn’t possible, that you’re not good enough, or that they don’t believe in you – DREAMS DO COME TRUE,” she continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Jayne Will Perform on ‘Select Dates’ From August Through December 2023

Erika Jayne is expected to perform some of her most popular songs, including “How Many F****” and “XXPEN$IVE” when she takes the stage beginning in August 2023. She will have a variety of shows over the course of a four month period, according to her Instagram share. The Ticketmaster website has about a dozen shows listed.

“I’m forever grateful for all of you who have been with me through this journey and I’m so excited to celebrate life’s moments with you starting August 25th,” her captioned continued.

In another Instagram post, Erika Jayne shared the promo for her new show. “It’s showtime baby,” she captioned that video.

Fans took to the comments sections of both posts to react to the news as did some of Erika Jayne’s RHOBH co-stars and Bravo pals.

“YESSSSSSSSS SO PROUD OF YOU!!!!!!” wrote Lisa Rinna.

“Congrats,” Camille Meyer added.

Erika Jayne also received support from “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, and from Andy Cohen, who dropped a string of clapping hands emoji.

Erika Jayne Recorded New Music in 2022

Erika Jayne has been passionate about music for many years, but when her personal life fell apart, her side hustle took a backseat.

In November 2020, Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband Tom Girardi. Around that time, Girardi was named in a lawsuit that accused him and his firm of embezzling money.

After taking some time to collect herself, find a new place to live, and pick up the pieces, Erika Jayne got back in the studio.

“I was in the studio over the weekend so it’s coming. I actually was recording and then jumped on a plane to get here. It’s happening,” she told E! News in May 2022. “It’s songs, so it’s more than one,” she added. She went on to explain that her new music has the same vibe as songs she’s made in the past. Perhaps the only difference is how the reality star found inspiration.

“I think the last two years have been the inspiration. If you can’t get inspired by that disaster, you should probably quit,” she told the outlet.

