RHOBH Star’s Husband Reveals Details of Family Feud

In a new book, the husband of a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” revealed a feud between himself and his wife’s family.

Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umanksy shared some details of what happened between himself and Rick Hilton — Kathy Hilton’s husband — before he decided to start his own business.

“He and Kathy held tremendous anger toward us, which is not the way I choose to live my life. Naturally, Kyle was very hurt by their reaction, and it was a difficult pill for her to swallow,” he wrote in his new memoir “The Dealmaker,” according to Us Weekly.

Umansky went on to explain that he started his company “The Agency” after Rick Hilton wouldn’t hire him as a “full-partner” at Hilton & Hyland. This caused a major rift between the couples.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Has Opened Up About Her ‘Complicated’ Relationship With Kathy Hilton

Things between Umansky and Richards have been complicated with the Hiltons for many years. In fact, back in 2019, Richards opened up about the longtime uneasiness while chatting with RHOBH co-star Dorit Kemsley.

“My husband for years worked for my brother-in-law. Then he went off on his own like people do,” Richards said at the time, according to Bravo’s “The Daily Dish.” “That doesn’t always work well in the family dynamic, and it can complicate things. I love my sisters a lot. It’s very complicated,” she added.

And while things have gotten better over the years, it’s always been a bit up and down, which Richards has expressed plenty of times on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In an interview with Inman in 2019, Umansky seemed content with the way things were at that time.

“We were definitely in a fight for a while. And it was real. But the families have made up and it was fantastic. We’ve been good for solidly over a year,” he told the outlet.

In his book, Umansky wrote that Kathy and Rick Hilton actually stopped inviting them to family gatherings at the holidays for a while. However, they had come to a better place in the time since. “Thank God,” Umansky told Inman.

Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton Aren’t in a Good Place in 2023

Nearly mid-way through 2023, Richards and Kathy Hilton are still on the outs after a drama-filled season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

While on the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, Lisa Rinna claims that Kathy Hilton had some kind of meltdown and essentially trashed the whole cast — including her sister.

“She takes her glasses off, she throws them on the ground, she’s jumping up and down breaking her glasses, she’s pounding the walls and she’s screaming she ‘made Kyle.’ Kathy’s ‘responsible for Kyle.’ And she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do,'” Rinna said during a confessional-style interview, according to E! News.

Although Richards didn’t immediately take sides, she and Kathy Hilton have been on the outs ever since.

In March 2023, a source told People magazine that the sisters are “not speaking.”

“Nothing has really changed since the reunion. They’re still not speaking. Nobody has made an effort to sit down and patch things up. Kyle is busy focusing on herself right now and Kathy is doing the same. But they’re family and each of them are supportive of the other and always will be,” the source explained.

The 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has already started filming and Kathy Hilton has yet to officially join the cast.

