Erika Jayne Reveals the Type of Guy She Won’t Ever Date

Erika Jayne is done dating a certain type of guy.

In a February 16, 2022 interview, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told People she is not interested in dating men who are older than her. Erika, 50, was married to power attorney Tom Girardi, 82, for more than 20 years before filing for divorce in November 2020.

“I’m not doing the older thing anymore,” Erika told the outlet. “I’m 50, so maybe somebody in my age range, but I’m not doing [it] anymore.”

Erika long defended her marriage to the wealthy older attorney.

“I’ve dealt with this forever: the younger woman that married the wealthier, older man,” she said in an April 2020 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” per Bravo TV. “I mean, I’m tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage, then come f***ing talk to me. …Yeah I married a guy that’s 33 years older than me and yeah he’s got a lot of money, but you know what? He’s a f***ing good man. And that is the most important thing.”

Erika Jayne Revealed What Type of Guy She is Looking For

In the new iinterview, Erika noted that she is ready to have “fun” after her messy divorce from Girardi was capped off with a string of embezzlement lawsuits and other drama.

“I love intelligent men and I like people that are confident,” the Bravo star told People. “And I want to have fun. I would really like to have a nice conversation.”

Erika previously opened up about other qualities she is looking for in a potential partner. “I think every girl, you know, likes a guy with money,” she told TMZ in October 2021.

The “Pretty Mess” singer also revealed that the number one quality she is looking for in a man is “intelligence,” and that looks are “on the lower scale” of importance. At the time, Erika claimed that age didn’t matter to her, but said she does draw the line at dating anyone under 25-years-old.

During the RHOBH season 11 reunion last fall, Erika also shocked her co-stars and Bravo host Andy Cohen when she revealed that she wants to find a well-endowed man so she can have some “hot sex,” according to Hollywood Life.

While she knows what she wants in a man, don’t expect to see Erika on a public date anytime soon. “I’m choosing to keep my personal life a little private right now,” she told People. ‘It’s not exactly tumbleweeds, but there are some hot moments. I don’t kiss and tell, so I’m not telling.”

Erika Jayne Previously Revealed She Will Never Get Married Again

Erika Jayne has been married twice. Before her 20-year union with Girardi, she married her first husband, Thomas Zizzo, in 1991, according to The Sun. She has one son. Tommy, from her first marriage, which ended in 1996. She married Girardi in 1999.

But when asked by TMZ in November 2021 she would ever consider getting married again, Erika gave a fast and firm answer.

“No I will not,” the RHOBH star said. “Never.”

