Erika Jayne Talks Younger Love Interest & If He’ll Be on RHOBH

Erika Jayne has moved on romantically following her split from Tom Girardi. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened up a bit about her love life on the August 28, 2023, episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast.

Erika Jayne hasn’t gone public with her new relationship, but says that her new guy is younger than she is — and he’s gone to Las Vegas to support her on her opening night of her new residency, “Bet It All on Blonde” at the House of Blues.

“I’m actually seeing someone younger now,” the reality star told Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge when she was asked if she was only attracted to older men. Later in the podcast, Erika Jayne said that her guy is in his “late 30s.” For reference, Erika Jayne turned 52 in July 2023.

Erika Jayne Says Her New Guy Won’t Be on RHOBH

Erika Jayne said that she couldn’t give away too many details about her new guy because she “promised [they’d] be private,” but she did answer some questions that Mellencamp and Judge asked her.

“He has black hair and brown skin,” Erika Jayne said, confirming that he lives in Los Angeles. When she was asked if she was the “bread winner” in the relationship, Erika Jayne responded, “not necessarily” though she did say that she’s the “most famous person in the relationship,” suggesting that her guy isn’t an athlete or a celebrity.

“I’m in so much trouble,” she added.

When asked if he would be on the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Erika Jayne responded, “no, absolutely not” adding, “I deserve a moment of peace.”

As far as whether or not Erika Jayne sees her new relationship going the distance, she said, “I don’t know. It’s day by day.”

Erika Jayne Filed for Divorce From Tom Girardi in 2020

When Erika Jayne joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she was married to Girardi, who was a wealthy attorney.

However, in November 2020, she announced the end of her 21-year marriage.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together,” she said in a statement (via People magazine).

“It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well,” the statement concluded.

It took some time for Erika Jayne to get back on her feet, but after finding a new place to call home and mourning the loss of her marriage, she came around. In April 2023, she announced her first-ever Vegas residency.

“After darkness comes light. 365 days ago I was at one of the lowest points in my life. Thanks to your love and support, it is with tears in my eyes that I announce my first Las Vegas Residency: BET IT ALL ON BLONDE,” she tweeted. The show kicked off in August 2023 and will run through September.

